Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death

GARLAND CO., Ark. – Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies were called to a Hot Springs home at 8:15 a.m. about a shooting. A spokesperson said deputies found 70-year-old James Wilkie with a gunshot wound.Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Wilkie was declared dead at the scene by first responders and the county coroner.
The investigation into the death is ongoing. Officials confirmed that this is now a homicide investigation.Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 501-622-2867.
