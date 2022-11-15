Read full article on original website
‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Why Zoe Kravitz Decided to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30
"I don't need this on my body." Zoe Kravitz is rethinking a few choices from her past. In an interview with GQ, the "Batman" star got candid about her decision to remove dozens of tattoos she's collected over the years -- including a star on her middle finger she got when she was just 18.
Ralph Fiennes Claims He Was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Relationship Decoy' in Early 2000s
Ralph Fiennes claims he unwittingly played the role of decoy in Bennifer 1.0. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday, the actor was asked, "Were you a decoy for their [relationship]?" referring to the first iteration of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship. "I was,...
Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reacts to Nasty Family Feud Involving Mom, Kathy, and Paris Hilton
Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is speaking out about whether her mom's feud with Kathy Hilton has affected her own relationship with cousin Paris Hilton ... and how they've been navigating the drama as a whole. In case you somehow missed it all, this past season on "Real Housewives of...
Kim Kardashian and North West Post Adorable Holiday Moment with Ariana Grande Song
The video is currently one of their most popular on TikTok. Kim Kardashian and North West are spreading some Christmas cheer!. The mother daughter duo took to their joint TikTok @kimandnorth to lip sync to Ariana Grande's Christmas hit "Santa Tell Me." The video showcases Kim and North sitting together and mouthing to the second verse of the song. North is taking the lead while Kim sings just a couple of lines before sweetly embracing her in a hug.
Casey Anthony Explains Why She Got 'Bella Vita' Tattoo While Daughter Caylee Was Missing
"That was a f--- you to my family," she says of the since-covered ink, before showing off another tattoo that's her true "Caylee tribute." Casey Anthony has a tribute tattoo to daughter Caylee Anthony -- but it's not the one that made headlines during her trial. Back in 2008, Caylee...
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Praises Mom, Trashes Media Over 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
Bure came under fire for saying she moved from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family because she believes it will "keep traditional marriage at the core." As voices mount in opposition to Candace Cameron Bure's comments about her move to Great American Family holiday films because it will "keep traditional marriage at the core," she is finding support from within.
ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff. Per the official logline, the show “takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office....
Chris Hemsworth Thinks He's Ready to Say Goodbye to Thor with One Final Film
Another "Thor" film has not been greenlit, but Hemsworth had previously expressed interest in picking up the hammer again for a fifth solo adventure, the most for any MCU character. Thor may be an immortal god of thunder, but Chris Hemsworth is not. He's already starred in more solo movies...
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Backlash Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone." Candace Cameron Bure has responded to some of the backlash and criticism she's received after saying Great American Family holiday films will "keep traditional marriage at the core," instead of featuring same-sex couples.
Mariah Carey Will Cap The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With That Song We Can’t Escape
The Queen of Christmas, whom even mighty Dolly Parton won’t challenge for that title, but the US government refuses to acknowledge, will be appearing at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 24, it was announced today. Carey will appear around noon ET to perform – wait for it — “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She posted the news on Instagram, deferring to the traditional parade closer, Santa Claus, who now becomes the equivalent of the guy who follows the banjo player at the county fair. “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the...
Tori Spelling Shares Sweet Dean McDermott Birthday Tribute Amid Ongoing Marriage Speculation
Dean also praised his "gorgeous wife" in his own post. Tori Spelling is wishing her husband Dean McDermott a happy birthday, as the two continue to show signs their marriage is AOK after ongoing speculation of a split. The "90210" alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share...
Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Details Battling Severe Depression While Shooting Kids Show
"I was the happiest depressed person in North America." OG "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns is opening up about his past struggles with mental health. In a wide-ranging interview with Variety, the 49-year-old revealed he battled with severe clinical depression during the six years he starred as Steve in the Nickelodeon children's show, alluding that the struggles contributed to his abrupt exit from "Blue's Clues" in 2002.
Brendan Fraser Reveals His Stance On The Golden Globes Even If He's Nominated For 'The Whale'
"My mother didn't raise a hypocrite" All signs are pointing to Brendan Fraser being at the forefront of the awards race in 2023 for his critically-acclaimed performance in "The Whale," but don't expect him to be attending one particular awards show even if he's nominated. In an interview with GQ...
Chris Hemsworth Learns He May Be at Risk For Alzheimer's in New Show 'Limitless'
"The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced or my wife, my kids, this is probably my biggest fear." Chris Hemsworth is learning new information about his health. As shown in a "GMA" clip from his new National Geographic series, "Limitless," the actor discovers that...
