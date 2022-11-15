ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady is sued in connection with FTX collapse

The implosion of FTX could end up forcing the GOAT to sign a large check. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who received a piece of FTX as part of a deal to become a brand ambassador, will now be paying the price in the aftermath of the company’s implosion. Via...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy