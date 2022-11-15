Read full article on original website
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said officers conducted follow up on what was originally a mail theft case on August 22nd involving a check that had been written to a victim for $254. The victim found new information that the check had been cashed and that Ladonna Munion had signed the check.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a restraining order violation on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Northwest Goetz Street. A 29-year old was contacted at the residence, after being restrained from the property earlier. He was charged with a restraining order violation with bail set at $5,000. The man was released later in the day.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FIREARM INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged firearm incidents on Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said at 11:00 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South in Green stating that 77-year old Don Hartline of Roseburg, had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for services. The caller told dispatchers that Hartline had left in a vehicle.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 7:00 p.m. the 28-year old allegedly threw a rock through the window of the Roseburg Rescue Mission Thrift Shop. The suspect told an officer he wanted to go to jail and would break other things if he wasn’t taken into custody.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Tuesday. A report from RPD said at 10:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after 27-year old Jesse Proffitt allegedly pointed a 22-caliber revolver at a victim. Proffitt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and for menacing.
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
Roseburg man arrested for pointing a gun at another
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after pointing a gun at a site manager of a local business during a disagreement, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. from a local business on the...
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A driver was cited for reckless driving following a road rage incident Thursday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 7:30 p.m. a pickup driver and a semitruck driver got into a road rage situation in the area of Interstate Five and Weaver Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver of the pickup allegedly tried to cut off the semi and clipped the front end of that vehicle.
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
