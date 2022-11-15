ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season. On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

News 4 Afternoon Update: November 18

Flooding in parts of downtown St. Louis due to overnight water main breaks. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bayer Leverkusen visits children at pediatric hospital while in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The first match at CITYPARK may be in the books, but the German team who played is still in St. Louis and making a difference. Bayer Leverkusen visited Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Thursday in Maryland Heights. The players and their mascot, Brian the Lion, played games with the children and made some new friends.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis

Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

UCP Heartland opens autism clinic in St. Louis, first to accept Medicaid

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new clinic in St. Louis is aiming to help children with developmental disabilities, specifically autism. UCP Heartland Autism Services is focusing on equity in treatment as the first autism clinic in the city to accept Medicaid. Saundra Dixon’s 4-year-old grandson George was diagnosed with autism...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mcdonald’s hosts fundraiser benefiting students and families affected by CVPA school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of the sales from two Mcdonald’s locations in St. Louis city were donated to Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate High on Tuesday. “My relationship with Miss Kuszca was unlike any other teacher I had,” said Tamia Gates, a CVPA student. “She was very special to me and she was just a really amazing person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Christmas pop-up bar coming to POWERplex

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ most interactive Christmas pop-up bar is at the POWERplex. Dasher’s Dive Bar is located next to the Ice Zone at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. in Hazelwood. The bar has wall-to-wall Christmas décor, Christmas cocktails, Christmas-themed gameshows and Christmas Karaoke.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WashU student sets her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis has a long history of producing Olympic athletes. The next Olympian with ties to St. Louis might be a student at Washington University who’s studying math and physics. Bryn Muller got started in the sport of windsurfing at a young age while growing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City plans to add $42 million facility for 911 dispatch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - To tackle 911 problems that have long plagued St. Louis, the city is moving closer to a plan to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch in one place. “Our 911 system is a bottleneck where police dispatch answers all the calls and basically triages to police, EMS or fire,” explained Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Threat detailing floor, classroom number prompts evacuation at Marquette High School, second threat in as many days

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the second day in a row, Marquette High School dismissed students early due to a threat. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bayer Leverkusen ties to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The very first opponent at our brand-new stadium has its own St. Louis connection. City 2 will face off against the German team Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday night. The German soccer touched down in St. Louis to cheers and chants. “It’s absolutely marvelous to be able to play the first game in the stadium in St. Louis City,” CEO of Bayer Leverkusen Fernando Carro said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main break floods apartment garage in downtown St. Louis, boil advisory issued

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break has caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded. The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflects that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Developers get first win for STL Riverfront overhaul

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Developers won recommendation for tax incentives to develop an 80-acre area just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The $1.2 billion plan will transform the Riverfront, creating space for residential, business and manufacturing buildings. This is projected to add thousands of jobs to the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy