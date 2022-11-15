Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
KMOV
LIST: Holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of various holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Santa’s Magical Kingdom: Located in Yogi Bera’s Jellystone Park at 5300 Fox Creek Road in Eureka. It is open from Nov. 18- Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. For more information, click here.
KMOV
Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season. On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.
KMOV
Urban League volunteers packing up boxes to prepare for annual Thanksgiving meal distribution
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers with the Urban League are packing up boxes full of food as they gear up for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. The organization expects to feed 2,500 families next week. Thursday, a team from Enterprise and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones pitch in at the Jennings Empowerment Center.
KMOV
Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
KMOV
News 4 Afternoon Update: November 18
Flooding in parts of downtown St. Louis due to overnight water main breaks. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
KMOV
Bayer Leverkusen visits children at pediatric hospital while in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The first match at CITYPARK may be in the books, but the German team who played is still in St. Louis and making a difference. Bayer Leverkusen visited Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital Thursday in Maryland Heights. The players and their mascot, Brian the Lion, played games with the children and made some new friends.
KMOV
Water main breaks in downtown St. Louis
Will Missouri voters decide on abortion ballot measure in 2024?. EXTENDED VERSION: Surprise Squad shocks Rae by crashing pep rally with favorite country singer. KMOV's Surprise Squad enlisted the help of country singer Drew Baldridge for a big surprise in an Illinois gym.
KMOV
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
KMOV
UCP Heartland opens autism clinic in St. Louis, first to accept Medicaid
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new clinic in St. Louis is aiming to help children with developmental disabilities, specifically autism. UCP Heartland Autism Services is focusing on equity in treatment as the first autism clinic in the city to accept Medicaid. Saundra Dixon’s 4-year-old grandson George was diagnosed with autism...
KMOV
Mcdonald’s hosts fundraiser benefiting students and families affected by CVPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Part of the sales from two Mcdonald’s locations in St. Louis city were donated to Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate High on Tuesday. “My relationship with Miss Kuszca was unlike any other teacher I had,” said Tamia Gates, a CVPA student. “She was very special to me and she was just a really amazing person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
KMOV
Christmas pop-up bar coming to POWERplex
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ most interactive Christmas pop-up bar is at the POWERplex. Dasher’s Dive Bar is located next to the Ice Zone at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. in Hazelwood. The bar has wall-to-wall Christmas décor, Christmas cocktails, Christmas-themed gameshows and Christmas Karaoke.
KMOV
WashU student sets her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis has a long history of producing Olympic athletes. The next Olympian with ties to St. Louis might be a student at Washington University who’s studying math and physics. Bryn Muller got started in the sport of windsurfing at a young age while growing...
KMOV
St. Louis City plans to add $42 million facility for 911 dispatch
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - To tackle 911 problems that have long plagued St. Louis, the city is moving closer to a plan to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch in one place. “Our 911 system is a bottleneck where police dispatch answers all the calls and basically triages to police, EMS or fire,” explained Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.
KMOV
Threat detailing floor, classroom number prompts evacuation at Marquette High School, second threat in as many days
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – For the second day in a row, Marquette High School dismissed students early due to a threat. The Rockwood School District dismissed students at the school Friday to investigate a threat that had been AirDropped to students’ phones. After students received the threat, they reportedly ran to show school officials, and dozens of police cars swarmed the school shortly before noon.
KMOV
Bayer Leverkusen ties to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The very first opponent at our brand-new stadium has its own St. Louis connection. City 2 will face off against the German team Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday night. The German soccer touched down in St. Louis to cheers and chants. “It’s absolutely marvelous to be able to play the first game in the stadium in St. Louis City,” CEO of Bayer Leverkusen Fernando Carro said.
KMOV
Water main break floods apartment garage in downtown St. Louis, boil advisory issued
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break has caused parts of Market Street and other areas in downtown St. Louis to be flooded. The intersection of 11th Street and Market and the intersection of 13th and Lucas had water main breaks overnight. News 4′s Damon Arnold says the aftermath reflects that of an earthquake. The water is no longer present at 13th and Lucas, which is one block away from the St. Patrick’s Center.
KMOV
Developers get first win for STL Riverfront overhaul
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Developers won recommendation for tax incentives to develop an 80-acre area just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The $1.2 billion plan will transform the Riverfront, creating space for residential, business and manufacturing buildings. This is projected to add thousands of jobs to the area.
KMOV
Local businesses push to unionize, bargain with companies like Starbucks and Apple
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The frustration among some Starbucks employees across the Metro has reached a new level. “We just want to live better, there is no reason why we should be living paycheck to paycheck or having to suffer burnout,” said Lydia Berry. Berry is an employee at...
KMOV
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
