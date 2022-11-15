Read full article on original website
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
wegotthiscovered.com
Ticketmaster cancels future Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales admitting they aren’t…ready for it
In the wake of extreme public outcry and one of the worst ticket presale operations of all time, ticket-selling monopoly Ticketmaster has cancelled sales for Taylor Swift tickets, which were supposed to go on sale to the public on Friday. Ticketmaster shared the news in a tweet on Thursday. “Due...
EW.com
Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster for her Eras Tour sales debacle: 'It really pisses me off'
Taylor Swift is standing up for her fans after Ticketmaster botched sales for her forthcoming Eras Tour. One day after the company announced that a public ticket sale had been canceled due to "insufficient inventory," the singer-songwriter took to social media to slam it for putting Swifties through the ringer as they've attempted to purchase seats this past week.
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Ticketmaster Angers Taylor Swift Fans as AOC Calls Company a 'Monopoly'
Ticketmaster has Taylor Swift fans singing "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" on Tuesday as they wait for hours for presale tickets for Swift's upcoming 2023 Eras Tour, which is set to begin March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up on August 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Chaos: Read Full Statement
"We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Taylor Swift said of Ticketmaster on Friday.
