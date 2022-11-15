ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster for her Eras Tour sales debacle: 'It really pisses me off'

Taylor Swift is standing up for her fans after Ticketmaster botched sales for her forthcoming Eras Tour. One day after the company announced that a public ticket sale had been canceled due to "insufficient inventory," the singer-songwriter took to social media to slam it for putting Swifties through the ringer as they've attempted to purchase seats this past week.
