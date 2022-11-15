'Thank you for your service is not enough': PCC marks 25th annual Veterans Salute

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College’s 25th annual Veterans Salute not only paid tribute to those who have served their country, but it also came with a promise for how the college aims to serve veterans.

PCC President Lawrence Rouse told about 75 people gathered for the Nov. 9 ceremony that the new Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement will house PCC’s Veterans Affairs program and will include other dedicated space for veterans.

“It’s always an honor to recognize the veterans who have served so bravely in defense of the freedom of our country,” Rouse said. “To say thank you for your service is not enough.”

Rouse, who became PCC’s fifth president in 2018, understands the sacrifices that military service requires for veterans and their families. His father saw combat in Korea, and his son served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. While Rouse hoped to enlist after high school, his father wanted him to go to college.

PCC’s Veterans Affairs Office currently serves about 250 veterans and their dependents. Rouse said the new space on campus will offer them a place to assemble for meetings and events. “They will be able to discuss things that they all have in common and support one another,” he said.

The office will be moved from the Craig Goess Student Center when the new $14 million, 28,000-square-foot advancement building, under construction on Reedy Branch Road, opens in late December or early January.

For Wednesday’s event, which included patriotic songs and other tunes from PCC’s Bulldog Beat musical group and a presentation of the colors by South Central High School’s JROTC, a military Humvee was parked on front of the Vernon E. White Building.

“That type of vehicle has been in almost every war that I’ve ever seen,” said Ken Peel, who serves as an adviser to the college’s Student Veterans Association.

Army veteran Savannah Barrett remembers riding in a vehicle similar to that during her 36 years of service. Barrett, whose daughter was a member of ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) in college, is glad to see area high school and college students participating in the veterans salute.

“It’s nice that the students get to see other people that have served in eras before them,” she said. “Each era is different.”

A Bertie County native, Barrett spent most of her three decades of service in the Army Reserves but was deployed during both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Veterans of America chapters, she has attended several PCC Veterans Salute events through the years.

“It is just nice that the college offers these types of things,” she said. “It means a lot because we sacrificed a lot. Lots of times we missed family gatherings and different things … especially being overseas during war time. That’s a big sacrifice.”

U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Hines, a Winterville resident, said the tribute is especially meaningful to him as a Vietnam veteran.

“When we came back from the war we didn’t exactly get a heart-felt welcome home,” said Hines, a member of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 272. “Veterans Day, it is kind of our day, I suppose.

“I enjoy seeing all this,” he said. “It means so much.”