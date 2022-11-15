ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations

SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former Today Show Anchor Jane Pauley shares message of hope and resiliency

-- It’s been forty years, but Jane Pauley still has fond memories of her last visit to San Antonio. “I remember when the Today Show came to do a special on the River Walk with Brian Gumbel,” said Pauley. “The night before I had discovered fajitas everything about San Antonio said you’ll want to come back here.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music

The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Fish City Grill

SAN ANTONIO - They opened their doors two years ago during the pandemic and are already breaking records. Fish City Grill is this week's Blue Plate Award winner and their motto is friendly folks serving seafood. Welcome to the Fish City Grill on Culebra, where the staff tells you to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bandera Road: A band-aid fix?

Since 2019, TxDOT, the City of San Antonio and the City of Leon Valley have worked on new solutions to declutter the traffic on Bandera Rd. An open house was set on October 26 to inform residents of the current concepts presented by TxDOT. "Bandera road is indicative of a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bus driver shortage getting worse, but not for everyone

SAN ANTONIO - Bus driver shortages in school districts is a nationwide problem that is, seemingly, only getting worse. It came to a head last week when several North East Independent School District (NEISD) bus drivers called in sick causing delays of more than an hour for "after school" pickup and drop off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

14-year-old boy shot in thigh at Southeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager walking in a Southeast Side apartment complex was shot early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex off East Southcross near South WW White Road. Police said the 14-year-old boy was walking into the complex, near the front gate,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

