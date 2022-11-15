Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
news4sanantonio.com
Coach with stage 4 cancer expresses need for blood donations
SAN ANTONIO - We often times report on the need for blood donations here in our community. But, it's not often we see those who benefit from those donations first-hand. For William Daugherty, a teacher and cheer coach here in San Antonio for more than 20 years, not being able to start the school year off with his students was certainly a let down.
news4sanantonio.com
Former Today Show Anchor Jane Pauley shares message of hope and resiliency
-- It’s been forty years, but Jane Pauley still has fond memories of her last visit to San Antonio. “I remember when the Today Show came to do a special on the River Walk with Brian Gumbel,” said Pauley. “The night before I had discovered fajitas everything about San Antonio said you’ll want to come back here.”
news4sanantonio.com
City council gave out over 200 turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - The spirit of Thanksgiving was in full force Wednesday as City Council District 2 hosted a turkey giveaway. This afternoon, over at the Claude Black Community Center, the Spurs Coyote was on hand. Volunteers handed out more than 200 turkeys to local families. The giveaway was put...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
news4sanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Over 300 dogs and cats at the Animal Defense League receive special Thanksgiving meal
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just humans who enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast. In San Antonio, more than 300 shelter dogs and cats gave thanks, as they "dined like kings". The Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches Road., is celebrating the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal, provided by the fine folks at Pawderosa Ranch.
news4sanantonio.com
Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music
The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
news4sanantonio.com
Couple makes it out safely as rapidly spreading fire damages North Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side home. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home along Pasadena Street near Blanco Road. Crews were able to get the fire put out quickly, but not before it did heavy damage...
news4sanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Fish City Grill
SAN ANTONIO - They opened their doors two years ago during the pandemic and are already breaking records. Fish City Grill is this week's Blue Plate Award winner and their motto is friendly folks serving seafood. Welcome to the Fish City Grill on Culebra, where the staff tells you to...
news4sanantonio.com
Five underage kids pulled from stolen vehicle that rolled over into Apache Creek
SAN ANTONIO - Police track down a stolen vehicle that ends up in a creek just south of Downtown. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 South and Laredo when police ran a license plate check on a car that came back stolen out of Bexar County.
news4sanantonio.com
Bandera Road: A band-aid fix?
Since 2019, TxDOT, the City of San Antonio and the City of Leon Valley have worked on new solutions to declutter the traffic on Bandera Rd. An open house was set on October 26 to inform residents of the current concepts presented by TxDOT. "Bandera road is indicative of a...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
news4sanantonio.com
Bus driver shortage getting worse, but not for everyone
SAN ANTONIO - Bus driver shortages in school districts is a nationwide problem that is, seemingly, only getting worse. It came to a head last week when several North East Independent School District (NEISD) bus drivers called in sick causing delays of more than an hour for "after school" pickup and drop off.
news4sanantonio.com
2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers release final list of entertainers
SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have released the final group of entertainers for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, William Beckmann, Flatland Cavalry and the Turnpike Troubadours have been added to the lineup that already includes the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Alabama and Nelly.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
news4sanantonio.com
Northwest Side apartment building heavily damaged by massive 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment building was heavily damaged after a massive 2-alarm fire late Thursday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Bandera Road and Evers Road. Close to 100 firefighters were called out to get this...
news4sanantonio.com
'Josh wants to be here': UCISD has new Interim Police Chief a month after suspending force
UVALDE, TEXAS — Uvalde CISD has a new Interim Police Chief, and he has San Antonio ties. Josh Gutierrez came recommended by the new Uvalde CISD Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson. The two men have worked together in the past at two of the same school districts, which includes East Central ISD.
news4sanantonio.com
City crews repairing storm drainage pipes made from now-banned material
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has about 800 miles of storm drain pipe. Roughly 6% of it is made from a material the city now bans. The Trouble Shooters show you how crews are being proactive to make sure those pipes don’t cause problems in your neighborhood. Let’s...
news4sanantonio.com
14-year-old boy shot in thigh at Southeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager walking in a Southeast Side apartment complex was shot early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex off East Southcross near South WW White Road. Police said the 14-year-old boy was walking into the complex, near the front gate,...
