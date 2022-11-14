Gilberts retire from Antigo grocery landscape

After 32 years, LeRoy and Tammy Gilbert have decided to retire from Antigo’s grocery store scene, selling Gilbert’s Sentry Foods to Anthony Lofaro of Marquette, Mich.

“It’s not a big corporation coming in. It’s still a family store operation,” Tammy Gilbert said. “All 30 employees will stay.”

Lofaro operates a store in Michigan as well as Lofaro’s Fresh Market in Peshtigo.

As part of Great Lakes Fresh Market, Lofaro will dispense with the Sentry brand.

The 14,500-square-foot grocery store at 115 S. Superior St. was built in 1976 by Leroy Gilbert Sr. Gilbert Sr. started in the business with Lee’s Super Value in 1965.

LeRoy and Tammy Gilbert continue to own Gilbert’s Sentry Foods in Hortonville, but their son is in charge of day-to-day operations. They have owned that store for 19 years.

The Antigo City Council approved the transfer of alcohol and cigarette licenses last week.

Plans are to close the Antigo store on Dec. 6 for a one-day inventory as part of the final sale. More details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.