ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

2Pac’s Teenage Home In Baltimore Goes Up For Sale

2Pac lived in many places before his tragic death in 1996, and the the two-unit Baltimore apartment he and his family moved to during his teenage years has now gone up for sale. TMZ reported Thursday (November 17) that the building, located on what’s now known as Tupac Shakur Way...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men burglarize popular Italian pastry shop Vaccaro's in Baltimore

Four men burglarized a popular Italian pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. City police told 11 News four men wearing dark clothing threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's on Albemarle Street around 3:49 a.m. Friday. Once inside, the burglars grabbed an unknown amount of property before...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
rew-online.com

Introducing ‘Baltimore Peninsula’

Today MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) celebrate the unveiling of a new name, brand and vision of Baltimore’s 235-acre mixed-use development, previously called Port Covington. The change comes as the development’s first phase of vertical construction nears completion, with over 1.1 million square feet of new office, retail, and mixed-income residential opening in 2023, directly adjacent to the already complete Rye Street Tavern and Sagamore Spirit Distillery. The vision is bolstered by several recently announced initiatives that reinforce Baltimore Peninsula’s commitment to impact for Baltimore City, including new community partnerships, grants and the announcement of the neighborhood’s first office tenant.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ebony Thompson named next Baltimore City Solicitor

The Brew has learned that Mayor Brandon Scott will announce today that his acting chief of staff is to become the head of the Law Department, the city’s first woman to hold the position. Mayor Brandon Scott today will announce that Ebony M. Thompson, his interim chief of staff,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Holiday food and wine pairings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we plan the menu for Thanksgiving next week, charm your guest with the best wine and food pairings. Executive Chef and Sommelier for Comfort Caterers Jared Banks shares the perfect menu.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coca-Cola and Giant Food team up to give 1,000 meal kits to residents in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coca-Cola Consolidated and Giant food joined community volunteers to give away one thousand meal kits for Baltimore residents just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The collection of non-profits who participated in the distribution includes Next One Up, First Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Sandtown-Winchester, Banner Neighborhoods...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

When do you begin your Thanksgiving celebration?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although Thanksgiving is only one week away, people are already putting a halt to their everyday life and getting into the holiday spirit. With some people partaking in an extended time for celebrating the holiday, it made us wonder - When do people begin their holiday celebration?
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears grim milestone of 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number 300 is a somber milestone Baltimore has reached year after year. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,631 homicides in the city. That's more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. It's also more than the 2,631...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry chill takes over Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. November 18 — Mainly dry and chilly trend to continue into the weekend. Friday, a reinforcing shot of chillier air will begin to move in. High temperatures end up in the middle 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. There's a slim chance of a rain or snow shower by the evening.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy