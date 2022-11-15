There were ups and downs in 2022, but the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team proved it could hang with anyone in the GPAC while also making history with the longest unbeaten run the program has ever had to begin a season. Ultimately, the Bulldogs hit the 10-win mark behind a uniquely blended starting 11. A group of nine seniors set the tone and helped mentor a talented freshman class that became a major part of the present and the future.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO