Related
7 digital marketing tactics to boost holiday sales
Just like that, the holiday season is upon us. For brands everywhere, it's time to promote your gifting offering. This season will pose new challenges with rising media costs, shifting consumer sentiment, and declining digital measurement capabilities post Apple ATT. However, this year also presents new opportunities with consumers looking to celebrate a true post-pandemic holiday and spend when the product and price are right.
How to Solve Retailers’ Top Customer Engagement Challenges
Savvy retailers know that fostering deeper customer relationships is the key to sustainable, long-term business success. To build these relationships, brands need to take a comprehensive, thoughtful approach to creating their customer engagement strategy. It’s the art and science of growing brand loyalty by providing the best in user experience across all relevant channels. Customer engagement is inclusive of any effort your organization’s teams take to nurture relationships on an individual, one-to-one level.
How Marketers Can Gather Zero-Party Data Through Promotions
Deal-based marketing has often been associated with competing for customers based on the lowest possible price point. Traditionally brands that needed to sell products or tickets in a hurry partnered with deals sites to move these items at a large discount. However, this model doesn't maximize the potential value of deal-based marketing.
Fashion’s Investment in First-Party Data
Data analytics has become an essential facet of retailer success. Proper data collection and alignment can offer retailers a number of benefits, such as making their inventory management more efficient, identifying opportunities to cut costs, and even helping them better target and engage with their customers. As tech giants such...
AI Expert Simplifies How to Use it to Extract Value From Big Data
What is big data? How does data help produce artificial intelligence (AI)? How can retailers utilize data and AI best to positively impact their business? Asha Saxena, CEO and founder of Women Leaders in Data and AI, delivered a keynote presentation during Total Retail Tech earlier this year in Nashville. In this video clip from her session, Saxena discusses how to simplify big data and enable practitioners to start leveraging AI technology in their business.
Why E-Commerce Needs Brick-and-Mortar Retail
As e-commerce has exploded in popularity, the question of how brick-and-mortar retailers would fare in the future has been widely debated. The notion of a “retail apocalypse” reached a crescendo during the pandemic as year-over-year e-commerce grew two to five times faster in 2020. So, where do retailers go from here? When it comes to driving the best profits and winning customer experiences, the front-running approach, as it turns out, isn’t e-commerce only.
How I Built My Brand on Instagram and You Can Too
I’m someone who after a night out with friends is likely to fall asleep with my makeup on. And I know I’m not alone. That’s why I wanted to create makeup that acted like skincare and would improve my skin over time. After working to develop samples (and testing them myself by having me and my husband sleep in them!) I was ready to bring my business, Youthforia, to the world.
Preparing for Black Friday: The Role of RFID
Black Friday sales are anticipated to continue their upward trajectory, as retailers capitalize on the opportunity to preserve market share early in the holiday season and shoppers still strongly resonate with bargain pricing. Having established itself as the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season, despite recent trends to shift spending earlier in the cycle, Black Friday seems to gain in popularity each year among both online and in-store customers. Indeed, according to the National Retail Federation, 88 million U.S. consumers bought items online during last year's Black Friday, while 66.5 million purchased in-store.
