The Game Awards 2022: Nominees, winners, and everything you need to know

Every year, Geoff Keighley hosts The Game Awards, pulling nominations from dozens of media outlets around the world and putting on a show where awards are given out and new games are revealed.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2022, whether you're interested in the nominees, want to vote, or just need to know when the awards are being held. Now that the awards are over, we've covered all the notable announcements at The Game Awards 2022 .

What is The Game Awards 2022?

The Game Awards is an awards and entertainment show put together by Geoff Keighley, who also hosts Opening Night Live at Gamescom and Summer Game Fest. The Game Awards was first held in December 2014, and has been an annual event since then, with The Game Awards 2021 setting records with more views than ever before.

The awards pull from dozens of different media outlets, as detailed in the voting jury , pulling in nominations for the best games of the year. There are different categories such as Best Action/Adventure, Best Sports/Racing, Best Direction, and of course, Game of the Year. While outlets comprise the nominations, the final vote for the winners is split, with 90% of the vote coming from the jury and the remaining 10% being fan voted.

The Game Awards 2022: Nominees

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Multiple categories return this year, alongside a new category that recognizes movie and TV adaptions of gaming properties. This year, God of War Ragnarök leads with ten nominations, while PlayStation Studios (Sony Interactive Entertainment) led for publishers with a combined 20 nominations. Here's the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022. Elden Ring won Game of the Year, and we've bolded all of the winners:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment - Winner

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Monolith Soft / Nintendo

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment - Winner

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid Productions

Stray - BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Sam Barlow / Half Mermaid Productions

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment - Winner

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Scorn – Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Olivier Deriviere

Elden Ring – Tsukasa Saitoh

God of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary - Winner

Metal: Hellsinger – Two Feathers

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward / Activision

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment - Winner

Gran Turismo 7 – Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel – Immortality

Christopher Judge as Kratos – God of War Ragnarök - Winner

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia de Rune – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Sunny Suljic as Atreus – God of War Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue – Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive

As Dusk Falls – Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios - Winner

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller

Endling: Extinction is Forever – Herobeat Studios / HandyGames

Hindsight – Joel McDonald / Annapurna Interactive

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games / Finji

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix - Winner

Fortnite – Epic Games

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best Independent Game

Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster / Devolver Digital

Neon White – Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive

Sifu – Sloclap

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive - Winner

Tunic – Andrew Shouldice, Finji

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Diablo Immortal – NetEase / Blizzard Entertainment

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Marvel Snap – Second Dinner / Nuverse - Winner

Tower of Fantasy – Hotta Studio / Level Infinite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix - Winner

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man's Sky – Hello Games

Best AR/VR Game

After the Fall – Vertigo Games

Among Us VR – Innersloth

Bonelab – Stress Level Zero

Moss: Book II – Polyarc - Winner

Red Matter 2 – Vertical Robot

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls – Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment - Winner

Return to Monkey Island – Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games / Devolver Digital

The Last of Us Part I – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Quarry – Supermassive Games / 2K

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 – PlatinumGames / Nintendo - Winner

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward / Activision

Neon White – Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive

Sifu – Sloclap

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Tribute Games / Dotemu

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment

God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment - Winner

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive

Tunic – Andrew Shouldice, Finji

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring – FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment - Winner

Live a Live – Square Enix / Nintendo

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Game Freak / The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Triangle Strategy – Artdink / Square Enix

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Monolith Soft / Nintendo

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel – Arc System Works, Eighting, Neople / Nexon

MultiVersus – Player First Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment - Winner

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – CyberConnect2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The King of Fighters XV – SNK

Sifu – Sloclap

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – HAL Laboratory / Nintendo - Winner

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Traveller's Tales / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22 – Codemasters / EA Sports

FIFA 23 – EA Sports

NBA 2K23 – Visual Concepts / 2K Sports

Gran Turismo 7 – Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment - Winner

OlliOlli World – Roll7 / Private Division

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars – Shiro Games / Funcom

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft - Winner

Total War: Warhammer III – Creative Assembly / Sega

Two Point Campus – Two Point Studios / Sega

Victoria 3 – Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward / Activision

MultiVersus – Player First Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo - Winner

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Tribute Games / Dotemu

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White – Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive

Norco – Geography of Robots / Raw Fury

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive - Winner

Tunic – Andrew Shouldice, Finji

Vampire Survivors – Luca Galante

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Hogwarts Legacy – Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 4 – Capcom

Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo - Winner

Best Adaption

Arcane (animated series) – Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (animated series) – Netflix

The Cuphead Show! (animated series) – Netflix

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (film) – Paramount Pictures

Uncharted (film) – Sony Pictures

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve

Dota 2 – Valve

League of Legends – Riot Games

Rocket League – Psyonix

Valorant – Riot Games - Winner

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker - Winner

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

Los Angeles Thieves

LOUD - Winner

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi - Winner

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström

Go "Score" Dong-bin

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship - Winner

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

2022 Mid-Season Invitational

2022 Valorant Champions

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig Ahgren - Winner

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

The Game Awards 2022: How to vote

If you want to vote and contribute to the outcome of The Game Awards, you can do so. You'll need to go to the official website and make an account, or sign in to an existing account if you've voted in prior years.

The Game Awards 2022: What is being shown?

The Game Awards always features a variety of surprises and big reveals, with new games and trailers for already-announced titles being shown. In the past couple of years, Microsoft in particular has had a large presence at The Game Awards, revealing the Xbox Series X and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in 2019, announcing Perfect Dark in 2020, and showing the first gameplay from Hellblade 2 in 2021.

Right now, we don't know everything confirmed to be present at the awards, but we'll be updating this as news comes out.



So far, it's confirmed that we'll be seeing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , a game being developed by Respawn Entertainment as a sequel to the 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

How to watch The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 are being held on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. There, players will a show filled with game reveals, updates on existing titles, and award presentations for the various categories. You can watch through the following options: