Seward, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cune.edu

Paced by Freiberg, Bulldogs place 27th at nationals; Sesna closes cross country career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As a cap to the 2022 season, eight Bulldogs represented the Concordia Cross Country programs at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday (Nov. 18). Led by Kylahn Freiberg’s season best performance, the Bulldog women’s team placed 27th nationally out of the 36 squads that qualified. Meanwhile, Camden Sesna concluded his cross country career as an individual national qualifier.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Unforgettable journey halted at hands of defending national champs

WINONA LAKE, Ind. – Amidst snowy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures in Winona Lake, Ind., the Concordia University Men’s Soccer program made its second all-time NAIA National Championship appearance. The Bulldogs were locked in a 0-0 stalemate for 60 minutes before defending national champion Keiser University (Fla.) got loose for the first of its three goals. The ninth-ranked Seahawks are headed to the national tournament’s second round by way of their 3-0 victory on Thursday (Nov. 17).
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

McGarvie, Koehlmoos rewrite football record book

SEWARD, Neb. – By any measure, there has never been a more prolific passing offense in program history than the one featured by the 2022 Concordia University Football team. The combination of DJ McGarvie at quarterback and Korrell Koehlmoos at receiver has rewritten the school record book. Below is a summary of the new team and individual records broken during the 2022 season.
SEWARD, NE
cune.edu

Twenty-five Bulldog cross country athletes earn 2022 NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors

SEWARD, Neb. – Both Concordia University Cross Country teams rank amongst the national leaders for number of 2022 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. As announced on Thursday (Nov. 17), a total of 25 Bulldog runners have been honored with Scholar-Athlete recognition. Concordia tied for the national lead for number of NAIA Scholar-Athletes on the men’s side while ranking second on the women’s side.
Seward, NE

