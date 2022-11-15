RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the state should be the first Democratic primary stop in a joint statement on Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot. It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, the state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it does not a diverse enough electorate and that it is not predictive of which candidate will win the primary. The Nevada congressional members said the strong midterm showing — including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election after many deemed her the most vulnerable incumbent — “cemented why we should hold the first presidential primary.” “Nevada is a working class, pro-labor state with one of the most diverse populations in the country and a commitment to voting rights that is a model for the nation,” the members added.

