At 7:30P: Trump expected to speak in wake of AG’s push for investigation
WASHINGTON, DC (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a public statement Friday evening. The comments are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time. Earlier Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a special counsel would oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving Trump. That announcement followed an announcement on […]
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
Nevada Dems: Midterms show why Nevada should start primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the state should be the first Democratic primary stop in a joint statement on Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot. It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, the state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it does not a diverse enough electorate and that it is not predictive of which candidate will win the primary. The Nevada congressional members said the strong midterm showing — including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election after many deemed her the most vulnerable incumbent — “cemented why we should hold the first presidential primary.” “Nevada is a working class, pro-labor state with one of the most diverse populations in the country and a commitment to voting rights that is a model for the nation,” the members added.
Inflation, unemployment improving across US, Biden administration says
Though the country continues to deal with high inflation numbers, President Biden says things are starting to improve.
