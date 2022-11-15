ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

At 7:30P: Trump expected to speak in wake of AG’s push for investigation

WASHINGTON, DC (ValleyCentral) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a public statement Friday evening. The comments are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time. Earlier Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that a special counsel would oversee two separate Justice Department investigations involving Trump. That announcement followed an announcement on […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
The Associated Press

Nevada Dems: Midterms show why Nevada should start primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the state should be the first Democratic primary stop in a joint statement on Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot. It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, the state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it does not a diverse enough electorate and that it is not predictive of which candidate will win the primary. The Nevada congressional members said the strong midterm showing — including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election after many deemed her the most vulnerable incumbent — “cemented why we should hold the first presidential primary.” “Nevada is a working class, pro-labor state with one of the most diverse populations in the country and a commitment to voting rights that is a model for the nation,” the members added.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy