KVOE
Emporia Police investigating copper theft from local business
Emporia Police are investigating a reported copper theft from a downtown Emporia address. Officers took a burglary and criminal trespass report at 301 Market early Sunday evening, although the alleged incident could have happened Saturday night or earlier in the day Sunday. Early indications are about $6,500 in copper was stolen.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
Sheriff spends $159K, makes issuing tickets faster
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants to cut the time in half to issue tickets and has asked the county commission for $159,068.00 to purchase an Enforcement Mobile. The system allows deputies to scan a driver’s license and print tickets instead of handwriting them. The sheriff’s office believes the new software will […]
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
WIBW
Ogden teen arrested after Casey’s break-in leads to short manhunt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen was arrested after a break-in at a local Casey’s led to a short manhunt. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials were called to the Casey’s in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports that the business alarm had gone off.
WIBW
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
KVOE
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of firing gun, threatening woman
One man is accused of firing a gun in the Emporia city limits and threatening a woman as part of a Lyon County court case. Gabriel Antonio Salas is charged with single counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon after an alleged incident Monday. Besides allegedly firing a gun after allegedly threatening the reported victim, Salas is accused of damaging a car. Salas is also a convicted felon after a drug possession and weapons use case last year.
Emporia gazette.com
Man charged with firing shots, threatening woman
A man faces four counts in Lyon County, three of them felonies, on charges of threatening a woman and shooting at a car several times. Gabriel Salas, 33, was arrested Monday night. A prosecution complaint says he told a woman, “Shut up or I will shoot you.” Then he allegedly fired several shots, apparently at the woman's car.
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
WIBW
Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers of new utility scam tactics and continues to raise awareness on Utility Scam Awareness Day. Evergy says it will join more than 100 utility companies throughout the continent to recognize the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which is part of International Fraud Awareness Week.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
WIBW
26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing near the Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Emporia gazette.com
Taylor promoted to deputy fire chief
An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday. Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
