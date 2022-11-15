Read full article on original website
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
The regulation was authorized under Title 42 of a broader law covering public health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Begins Busing Migrants To Philadelphia
Philadelphia is the latest Democrat-led city affected by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to use migrant families as political props.
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Several Trump-era border officials called on President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release the number of illegal migrant crossings into the U.S. from September.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?
For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans
El Paso, Texas will no longer be bussing migrants into New York City due to President Biden's reactivation of Trump-era Title 42 policies deporting Venezuelans to Mexico.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice
El Paso has stopped sending migrants to Chicago due to Biden's use of Trump-era policy. (CHICAGO) Over 3,000 migrants from the Texas border have arrived by bus in Chicago since August 31st. Overall, 3.667 asylum seekers were transported to Chicago with the latest bus of 28 here on Friday, October 28th.
Venezuelan migrants removed under new Biden move feel betrayed by Mexico, US
Venezuelan migrants are saying they have been betrayed by both the U.S. and Mexico after they were removed and given a 15-day deadline to apply for a visa or leave.
Migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard now settling in on Cape Cod
When 50 South American migrants arrived at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard Sept. 14, it made national news. No one there knew they were coming and the migrants didn’t know where they had landed. Everyone quickly learned that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had paid to recruit and...
Abbott to Biden: Texas is increasing security along Mexican border to fight migrant ‘invasion’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying the state is increasing its border security initiatives along the Mexican border to fight a migrant "invasion." This came the same day he sent letters to two state agencies ordering them to ratchet up security initiatives as part of Operation Lone Star.
Drone footage shows streams of migrants cross border into Texas 'with no resistance'
Fox News reporter Bill Melugin captured streams of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Eagle Pass, Texas this week. Fox captured the footage with thermal cameras.
New Jersey Globe
Lucinda Florio, former First Lady of New Jersey, dies at 75
Former First Lady Lucinda Florio, a former public school teacher who worked alongside her late husband, Jim Florio, with grace and dignity and scored her own victories as an advocate of improving literacy in New Jersey, died today. She was 75. Her death comes just 52 days after the death...
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
US Border Patrol Sending Migrants To Structured Offices Without Any Prior Notice: Including In New York
(AP) NEW YORK: About a dozen recent immigrants were interviewed by the Associated Press, and they volunteered to disclose the documentation they were given when they were let go from American custody so they could apply for asylum after crossing the border with Mexico.
