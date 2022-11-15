ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie

He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
Tyla

Patrick Dempsey was ‘excited’ to finally sing and dance in Disenchanted

Disney is whisking us back to the wonderful world of Andalasia in the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, where Patrick Dempsey's Robert has a new musical spring in his step. Watch the magical trailer below:. Although we all thought Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert had their happy ever after 15...
Tyla

Viewers are loving subtle Mean Girls nods in new Lindsay Lohan Christmas film

It might have been nearly 20 - yes, 20 - years since Mean Girls was released, but Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas film proves she's still got a bit of Cady Heron in her. The actor returned to the screen in time for the festive season as she stars in Netflix's new film Falling For Christmas, a good old Christmassy rom-com in which she plays a 'young and newly engaged heiress'.
Tyla

Princess Diaries 3 is officially happening

The Princess Diaries fans are jumping for joy at the confirmation of a third movie. In what I personally think is the most exciting news of the whole of 2022, The Princess Diaries 3 has been announced by Disney as officially being in the works. Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) may...
Tyla

Eva Mendes finally addresses rumours she secretly married partner Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has addressed rumours that she secretly got hitched to her long-term partner Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with Gosling for 11 years and the pair share two daughters - Esmeralda and Amada - together. Recently rumours began to swirl that Mendes and...
Tyla

Simon Cowell wants Britney Spears to appear on TV with him again

Simon Cowell wants to get Britney Spears on a TV show and even made a direct plea to her. Cowell spoke about the 'fantastic relationship' he has with the Circus singer and how he wants to collaborate with her again. Talking about their friendship to E! News, Cowell explained that...
Tyla

James Arthur announces birth of his first child with sweet tattoo tribute

James Arthur has announced he's a dad for the very first time in an adorable Instagram post. The X Factor winner confirmed he welcomed a daughter named Emily earlier in the week and said that her arrival was 'unexpected'. The 34-year-old also shared a video of him cuddling his bundle...
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling 'cheesy' new Christmas rom-com a must see

It’s almost Christmas, which means it’s finally socially acceptable to spend every evening on the run-up to the big day snuggled up on the sofa watching festive rom-coms. And one ‘cheesy’ new Christmas movie has been dubbed as a must-see by Netflix viewers:. Christmas With You...
Tyla

Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago

Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
Tyla

I'm A Celeb's Scarlette Douglas won't be told co-star Jonnie Irwin is dying

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'s Scarlette Douglas won't be made aware of co-star Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis. Douglas and Irwin spent six years together on A Place in the Sun and her PR said she there would be 'a sense of shock and sadness' when she learns the news upon leaving the jungle.
Tyla

Ant and Dec want Olivia Attwood to return to I’m A Celebrity

We’re still seriously gutted that Olivia Attwood was forced to pull out of this year’s I’m A Celeb on health grounds, but it sounds as though her journey Down Under might not actually be over. Announcing Olivia’s departure after just 24 hours in the jungle, host Ant...
