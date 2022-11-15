Read full article on original website
‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie
He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
New Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds has landed on our screens
As the winter nights draw in, there's nothing better than snuggling down on the sofa to watch a film with the family. And with Christmas fast approaching - yes, we can't believe it either - what better way to get in the festive spirit than watching a Christmas film?. One...
Patrick Dempsey was ‘excited’ to finally sing and dance in Disenchanted
Disney is whisking us back to the wonderful world of Andalasia in the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, where Patrick Dempsey's Robert has a new musical spring in his step. Watch the magical trailer below:. Although we all thought Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert had their happy ever after 15...
Viewers are loving subtle Mean Girls nods in new Lindsay Lohan Christmas film
It might have been nearly 20 - yes, 20 - years since Mean Girls was released, but Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas film proves she's still got a bit of Cady Heron in her. The actor returned to the screen in time for the festive season as she stars in Netflix's new film Falling For Christmas, a good old Christmassy rom-com in which she plays a 'young and newly engaged heiress'.
Princess Diaries 3 is officially happening
The Princess Diaries fans are jumping for joy at the confirmation of a third movie. In what I personally think is the most exciting news of the whole of 2022, The Princess Diaries 3 has been announced by Disney as officially being in the works. Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) may...
Pierce Brosnan shares sweet post to announce birth of his fourth grandchild
Pierce Brosnan shared some wonderful news with his fans on Thursday (17 November). The James Bond icon announced on Instagram that his fourth grandchild had been welcomed into the world and the little one’s name is certainly original!. Sharing a photo of the tot’s face and another of the...
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Woman left fuming after passenger demanded she turn off film so they can avoid spoilers
There’s nothing worse than getting sat next to a grumpy stranger on a flight, but then there’s grumpy. And the person that one 22-year-old first time flyer found herself next to definitely falls into the latter category, as you’re about to find out. Writing on Reddit, the...
Britney Spears left 'shaking' after using her own bank card for the first time
Britney Spears was given a new lease of freedom after her 13-year-long controversial conservatorship came to an end. The Princess of Pop keeps fans up to day by sharing anecdotes as she lives life without being under her father Jamie Spears’ control. In a new social media post a...
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
Plus-size models left 'sick to their stomachs' after being denied entry to club
Two plus size models have told how they were left feeling ‘sick to their stomachs’ after being denied entry to a club, claiming they were ‘discriminated against’ due to their body size. Alexa Jay and Ella Halikas were hoping to party with friends at The Highlight...
Groom slammed as 'disrespectful' after arriving to his wedding in a coffin
A groom has been slammed as 'disrespectful' after showing up to his own wedding by being carried in a coffin. We can all agree that some of the things people do at their weddings are pretty darn weird. There are a few obvious minefields like the best man's speech getting...
Eva Mendes finally addresses rumours she secretly married partner Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has addressed rumours that she secretly got hitched to her long-term partner Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with Gosling for 11 years and the pair share two daughters - Esmeralda and Amada - together. Recently rumours began to swirl that Mendes and...
Simon Cowell wants Britney Spears to appear on TV with him again
Simon Cowell wants to get Britney Spears on a TV show and even made a direct plea to her. Cowell spoke about the 'fantastic relationship' he has with the Circus singer and how he wants to collaborate with her again. Talking about their friendship to E! News, Cowell explained that...
James Arthur announces birth of his first child with sweet tattoo tribute
James Arthur has announced he's a dad for the very first time in an adorable Instagram post. The X Factor winner confirmed he welcomed a daughter named Emily earlier in the week and said that her arrival was 'unexpected'. The 34-year-old also shared a video of him cuddling his bundle...
Netflix viewers are calling 'cheesy' new Christmas rom-com a must see
It’s almost Christmas, which means it’s finally socially acceptable to spend every evening on the run-up to the big day snuggled up on the sofa watching festive rom-coms. And one ‘cheesy’ new Christmas movie has been dubbed as a must-see by Netflix viewers:. Christmas With You...
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley surprise fans by serving them drinks at bar
Fans of The Vampire Diaries couldn't believe their eyes when two of the show's stars, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, united to serve drinks at a bar. Paul, 40, and Ian, 43, are best known for playing the blood thirsty brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore in the cult CW series.
Paris Hilton, 41, shares how she looks just like she did 20 years ago
Paris Hilton has revealed the secret of her age-defying looks and insists she prefers an all-natural route. The 41-year-old heiress somehow doesn’t look much older now than she did when she first appeared on our screens in The Simple Life back in 2003. Paris has previously revealed that she...
I'm A Celeb's Scarlette Douglas won't be told co-star Jonnie Irwin is dying
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'s Scarlette Douglas won't be made aware of co-star Jonnie Irwin's terminal cancer diagnosis. Douglas and Irwin spent six years together on A Place in the Sun and her PR said she there would be 'a sense of shock and sadness' when she learns the news upon leaving the jungle.
Ant and Dec want Olivia Attwood to return to I’m A Celebrity
We’re still seriously gutted that Olivia Attwood was forced to pull out of this year’s I’m A Celeb on health grounds, but it sounds as though her journey Down Under might not actually be over. Announcing Olivia’s departure after just 24 hours in the jungle, host Ant...
