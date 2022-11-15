District Attorney will not seek death penalty against murder suspect in the killing of police officer JD Alvarado.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child
SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due to a felony perjury conviction […]
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
mageenews.com
California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and The post Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking appeared first on KION546.
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
5 Hells Angels Members Arrested in Connection With Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert
Authorities in California have arrested five men, all members of the renowned motorcycle club, Hells Angels, in connection with the murder and assault of two separate off-duty police officers. Both incidents took place during a Chris Stapleton concert this past June. KRON4 reports that on the night of June 18th...
Arizona man sentenced for illegal gun sales ring, including one involved in California cop murder
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man will spend years behind bars for illegally selling firearms, including one used in an incident where a California police officer was murdered. Gilbert, Arizona, resident Chris Oliver, 24, received a 33-month prison sentence on Oct. 17. Oliver pleaded guilty to dealing in...
Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Newsom assigns CHP officers to Organized Retail Crime Task Force
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is increasing efforts statewide to try and tackle organized retail theft ahead of the holiday shopping season. Now and through the holidays, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will be on patrol at shopping centers statewide as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?
SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
KSBW.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for 4 counts of child molestation according to the District Attorney of Monterey County. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Joaquin Zaragoza, age 60 and a resident of Salinas, to 40 years in prison for committing four counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
californiaglobe.com
How Does a Convicted Serial Arsonist Get Early Parole With 1/3 Sentence Served?
Politics now trump public safety and criminal law in California, and even “prevent people from going to prison.”. With California suffering deadly and devastating wildfires every year, it is astonishing that Parole Commissioners with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have approved letting a serial arsonist out of prison early, claiming the inmate no longer poses a risk of violence or criminal activity.
KSBW.com
King City police make 3 different arrests in 2 days
KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Police Department had a busy start to the week as they responded to three separate crimes that happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. According to KCPD the first report involved a minor at the age of 9 who was in possession of a controlled substance. The controlled substances was in the boys jacket pocket but he said he did not know how the substances got into his pocket.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Another Caltrans contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes, rigging bids for projects
An owner of a construction company agreed to plead guilty Monday for his role in a scheme to rig bids for Caltrans contracts, records show. Federal prosecutors said contractor Bill R. Miller colluded with a manager at the state’s transportation agency, and others, from 2015 to 2019. That allowed his company to receive contracts at inflated prices.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing
Check back Friday morning for live stream. Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to appear for sentencing Friday morning nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
kion546.com
Two teens shoot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds, said police.
Comments / 4