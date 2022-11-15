ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

District Attorney will not seek death penalty against murder suspect in the killing of police officer JD Alvarado.

By Sara Rubin
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
mageenews.com

California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. California Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez, Miss. – A Victorville,...
NATCHEZ, MS
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and The post Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Newsom assigns CHP officers to Organized Retail Crime Task Force

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is increasing efforts statewide to try and tackle organized retail theft ahead of the holiday shopping season. Now and through the holidays, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will be on patrol at shopping centers statewide as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?

SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for 4 counts of child molestation according to the District Attorney of Monterey County. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Joaquin Zaragoza, age 60 and a resident of Salinas, to 40 years in prison for committing four counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old.
SALINAS, CA
californiaglobe.com

How Does a Convicted Serial Arsonist Get Early Parole With 1/3 Sentence Served?

Politics now trump public safety and criminal law in California, and even “prevent people from going to prison.”. With California suffering deadly and devastating wildfires every year, it is astonishing that Parole Commissioners with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have approved letting a serial arsonist out of prison early, claiming the inmate no longer poses a risk of violence or criminal activity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

King City police make 3 different arrests in 2 days

KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Police Department had a busy start to the week as they responded to three separate crimes that happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. According to KCPD the first report involved a minor at the age of 9 who was in possession of a controlled substance. The controlled substances was in the boys jacket pocket but he said he did not know how the substances got into his pocket.
KING CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing

Check back Friday morning for live stream. Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is set to appear for sentencing Friday morning nearly a year after she was convicted of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

Two teens shoot in Salinas, one dies of injuries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds, said police.
SALINAS, CA

