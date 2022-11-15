Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO