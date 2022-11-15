Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
MCLA: New Art Lab Installation 'Puff'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A new window installation is on display now through Dec. 9 at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Art Lab in North Adams by artist Lorenzo Baker. The installation "Puff" coincides with Baker's virtual exhibition and year-long collaboration with MCLA titled "February: An Exploration into Black...
iBerkshires.com
'On the Horizon' Opens at the Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — "On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century" examines how artists and image makers incorporated new scientific and technological understandings of the atmosphere into their works and creative practices. The exhibition is on view in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Clark's Manton...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Cider Pressing, Concerts, and More
Berkshire County and the surrounding areas will be hosting a variety of events this cold weekend before Thanksgiving, including plays, concerts, and more. That includes lots of craft fairs and bazaars; see the full list here. 'Performance of Exit, Pursued by a Bear'. Berkshire Community College, Pittsfield. Berkshire Community College...
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie to perform in Albany
Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. He'll be performing a new spoken word show titled "What’s Left Of Me."
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Cultural Institutions Welcome New Leadership
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire cultural leaders gathered at Barrington Stage Company's Wolfson Center to welcome the new leaders of three of Berkshire County's cultural venues on Tuesday night. "As you can see, there are so many amazing things for us to look forward to. Sometimes when I think about...
theberkshireedge.com
Own a piece of history!
Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.
iBerkshires.com
Lee and Lenox Girl Scout Troops Welcome New Girls
LENOX, Mass. — Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in grades K through 4. Girl membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial Assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary. There are a range of meeting days and...
iBerkshires.com
Lana M. Bator, 80
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Mrs. Lana M. (Dion) Bator, 80, of Cheshire, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. She was born in Adams on January 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Francis and Yvonne (Morin) Dion. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Rob Bellamy From Westfield, MA
There was a lyric in a song released by David Nail, some ten years ago, that kept popping into my head while listening to Rob Bellamy’s new offering. The lyric from “The Sound of a Million Dreams” was “So I labor for hours ’cause I know the power of a song, when a song hits you right.” There truly is power in a song, when it hits just right.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Holiday Home Decorating Contest Returns Nov. 21
ADAMS, Mass. — The town's annual Holiday Home Decorating contest will be returning again this year, with applications open beginning Monday, Nov. 21. Town Clerk Haley Meczywor updated the board on the contest at its meeting on Wednesday, noting the deadline to apply is Dec. 2. Residents have the opportunity to submit their decorated homes to the contest.
iBerkshires.com
'Be a Santa to a Senior' Returns for Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program has returned to Berkshire County, giving residents a chance to provide a customized gift to an older adult who could use some holiday cheer. Last week, trees went up in five retail locations with ornaments that have a...
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals for Human Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC),...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Partners with Wayfair for Free Training Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Be Mass Competitive Program (BMCP) is now accepting applications for a specialized training cohort at Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Wayfair in Pittsfield. The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well...
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
iBerkshires.com
Sand Piles Available for Pittsfield Residents
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Department of Public Services (DPS) announced that sand piles are available at three locations around the city for residential use. • Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St. • Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road. • 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
