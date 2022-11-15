Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers line up for 1st day of Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's annual Christmas gift is now open, and people were lined up early Friday to experience the magic of Christkindlmarkt. "Trying to whittle down my Christmas list people that I'm getting presents for. I can find some lovely things in here," said Maureen Baranski. Baranski says she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
WFMZ-TV Online
New energy, businesses coming to Flemington, on heels of Courthouse Square, Liberty Village projects
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - New energy and new businesses are making their way to downtown Flemington. It comes as many eagerly await the completion of huge projects, like Courthouse Square and Liberty Village. Some businesses secured their spots in downtown Flemington before the action. "We found a beautiful space and just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns. The Wycombe House, located at 1073 Mill Creek Road in Wycombe, just held their grand opening this past week, with the new owners offering a wide array of unique eats for their customers. Offering “Southern Influenced American Cuisine”, the new establishment is set to be a new must-stop for both locals and residents.
Lahaska Barbecue Spot Continues to Bring in Hungry Customers from Near and Far
The Bucks County eatery offers Texas-style barbecue for they hungry customers.Image via Holy Que Smokehouse. A Bucks County barbecue restaurant has become one of the most popular eateries in the area during their first two years of business. Greta Phillips wrote about the eatery for 6abc.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
WFMZ-TV Online
New boutique hotel, fine dining restaurant, event center nearing completion in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A stately and longstanding property in Bethlehem has found new life as a dining, lodging and private event venue. "We still have some finishing touches like artwork and tabletops, but we're aiming to be open to the public in early December," sales director Emily Bettys said. "It's been a long road bringing this project to life, and we can't wait to welcome visitors."
WFMZ-TV Online
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
Christmas City brightens up holiday season with annual tree-lighting ceremony (PHOTOS)
Bulb by bulb, the lights stringing the giant tree in the middle of Bethlehem’s Payrow Plaza lit up at dusk Friday to officially welcome the holiday season to the Christmas City. Bethlehem residents gathered at the plaza between City Hall and the Bethlehem Area Public Library for the annual...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car engulfed in flames on MacArthur Road
WHITEHALL, Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The car fire happened on MacArthur Road near Grape Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's annual holiday parade to march down Penn Street
READING, Pa. -- It's the return of the annual Reading holiday parade. The long-standing tradition kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade route will march down Penn Street. This year's theme "Christmas Around the World" will honor the diversity in Reading and Berks County. There will be lots...
WFMZ-TV Online
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a crazy day': Residents forced from their homes after gas spill in Bethlehem speak out
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People displaced by the fuel spill at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue Thursday had to go to Nitschmann Middle School, where the Red Cross set up a shelter in the auditorium. The Red Cross estimated it had more than 150 people in the shelter at one...
Comments / 0