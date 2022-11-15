Read full article on original website
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Karol G Brings Her Energetic Live Show to the Latin Grammys Stage
Karol G brought all her big hits of the year the 2022 Latin Grammys stage. The Colombian superstar performed her latest bangers, including “Cairo,” “Provenza,” and “Gatúbela,” letting the audience at the award show see the electric energy she’s brought to her recent tour. Karol G opened her performance bathed in red light while performing “Gatúbela.” She writhed onstage with her dancers, capturing the vibe of the song’s sultry music video. She then danced through the audience while performing her euphoric anthem “Provenza.” For the grand finale, she transformed the stage into an Egyptian-themed set while performing “Cairo.” She...
brides.com
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied for the Most Grammy Nominations in History
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are arguably one of the most talented celebrity couples in Hollywood. The “Love on Top” singer and the “Empire State of Mind” rapper have been dominating the music industry for years, continuously creating hit songs that top the charts. Now, they’re making history with another career milestone. On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Beyoncé tied Jay-Z as the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 88 nominations each.
Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for this Grammy
Bad Bunny continues to break new ground. Today, the Grammys announced their list of nominees, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first record performed entirely in Spanish to earn a nomination for best album of the year. It’s a big deal. RELATED: ...
Complex
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine
Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay-Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song Break...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles, Lizzo, More Talent Show Stars Earn Grammy Nominations
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and several talent show stars received nods. That includes former One Direction star Harry Styles and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Lizzo. Meanwhile, former American Idol judge Nicki Minaj failed to earn a nomination following a recent issue with the Grammys. Harry...
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘Rich Spirit’ Music Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar is fresh off multiple nominations at the 2023 GRAMMYs awards including Record Of The Year, Album of The Year and Song of The Year. Today, he has released the music video for the song ‘Rich Spirit’ which was one of the standouts on his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. You will recognize some of the dance moves in the video from the steps that he has been doing on stage during his successful world tour.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Grammy Snub
The 2023 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Per usual, both praise and uproar broke the internet and The Recording Academy’s mentions. The coveted five slots per category were announced and fans believe Summer Walker is among those who were snubbed yet again. The Love Renaissance (LVRN) signee took to her Instagram Stories with a response.More from VIBE.comRihanna Requests Beyoncé To Appear In Next Savage X Fenty ShowBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All TimeNicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks “[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not...
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Nicky Jam Shares The Stage With Young Aspiring Singers at the Latin Grammys
Actor and singer Nicky Jam is no stranger to the Latin Grammys stage, and this year, he performed a touching rendition of “El Perdon” as he shared the stage with young singers from the Latin Grammys Cultural Foundation. He performed the song alongside a live band, on a stage designed as a recording studio. The setup was particularly special because it foreshadowed the surprise that awaited the young singers: They also received a donated grant from Jam to support their musical careers. At this year’s Latin Grammys, Nicky Jam was nominated for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance,...
TMZ.com
Kendrick Lamar Drops 'Rich Spirit' Video Following Grammy Noms
Kendrick Lamar is set up to do a bunch of damage at the 2023 Grammy Awards with 8 nominations ... and he's celebrating by dropping off a new music video from his "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" album. K-Dot's vid for his "Rich Spirit" single debuted Wednesday, and the...
Justin Bieber, Drake and more remember Takeoff at star-studded funeral
Late Migos rapper Takeoff was remembered Friday in Atlanta in front of family, friends and fans. The star-studded “Celebration of Life” ceremony was held at the State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of 21,000 people. Justin Bieber — who was rumored to perform at the funeral —...
November 15 In Hip-Hop History: Drake Releases Sophomore Album 'Take Care'
Over a decade ago, Drake served up some of the biggest hits of his career on his second studio album. On November 15, 2011, Drizzy dropped off Take Care. His sophomore LP features early collaborations with Rihanna, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Andre 3000. Lil Wayne appears several times on songs like "The Real Her," "HYFR" and "The Motto." In addition to hits like "Headlines" and "Under Ground Kings, the follow-up to Thank Me Later allowed the Canadian rapper to explore different sounds while still providing somber bangers like "Over My Dead Body" and "Marvin's Room."
Grammy Nominations 2023: See the Full List Here
The time is upon us: Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards arrive today. Follow along on this page as we update the nominations in real time this afternoon. Last month, voting ballots were sent to Grammy voters, and they contained a few surprises. After winning four major awards last year for debut single “Leave the Door Open”—before even releasing an album—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did not submit An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration. Beyoncé, meanwhile, submitted Renaissance and its lead single, “Break My Soul,” in the Dance/Electronic categories, looking to expand her enormous lifetime haul of Grammys into unconquered territories. (Back in 2020, Beyoncé set a record for most Grammys held by a female artist, winning Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”)
