WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2020 killing of sister’s fiancé during fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The night of her father’s death now exists only in snapshots of Brielle Mendez’s mind. She sees him on the ground covered in blood. She sees a friend performing CPR on him while two others apply pressure to his stomach and neck to stop the bleeding. Then, there’s the police officer at the scene who shows no expression, as if he’s seen this scenario play out a million times before.
WANE-TV

Woman found guilty in May 2021 fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne. Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WANE-TV

Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
WHIO Dayton

Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
WIBC.com

One Injured Following Walmart Shooting

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday. Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
WANE-TV

Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
cbs4indy.com

Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
The Lima News

Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out

LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
WANE-TV

Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
fortwaynesnbc.com

COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
wfft.com

Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne

One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne. One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort...
