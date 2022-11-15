Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2020 killing of sister’s fiancé during fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The night of her father’s death now exists only in snapshots of Brielle Mendez’s mind. She sees him on the ground covered in blood. She sees a friend performing CPR on him while two others apply pressure to his stomach and neck to stop the bleeding. Then, there’s the police officer at the scene who shows no expression, as if he’s seen this scenario play out a million times before.
Woman found guilty in May 2021 fatal stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne. Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf
MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
One Injured Following Walmart Shooting
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday. Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat
BUNKER HILL, Ind. — A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat. The Maconaquah School Corporation Police Department said the school got a voicemail message Wednesday morning saying “there’s a bomb coming your way.”. The call came in at...
Lawyer for man charged with 50+ drug crimes backs out
LIMA — A Lima man charged with 57 crimes related to fentanyl, heroin and marijuana will be represented by the public defender’s office or court-appointed counsel after he failed to pay his lawyer. Eric Upthegrove, Jr., 39, who is charged with more than 40 first-degree felonies, most of...
Language barrier for trucker accused in Warsaw bus crash delays court hearing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday. Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday....
Police: Juvenile in custody over ‘cruel acts’ to calf in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. According to police, dispatch received a call about the video just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday where...
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
Delaware County man sentenced to 145 years for child molestation
A Delaware County man was sentenced to 145 years in prison for child molestation, prosecutors have announced.
Victims in US 24 semitruck crash ID’d
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
