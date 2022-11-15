FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The night of her father’s death now exists only in snapshots of Brielle Mendez’s mind. She sees him on the ground covered in blood. She sees a friend performing CPR on him while two others apply pressure to his stomach and neck to stop the bleeding. Then, there’s the police officer at the scene who shows no expression, as if he’s seen this scenario play out a million times before.

