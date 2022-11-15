Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Face Off On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was announced as the fifth member of The Brawling Brutes’ team for their WarGames match at Survivor Series. Kicking off the show, Sami Zayn poked fun at The Brutes and McIntyre, saying that The Bloodline didn’t care who their fifth member was, suggesting they’d win anyway. However, in the main event, Butch defeated Zayn in a SmackDown World Cup match, which lead to a post-match brawl between the two teams.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE
WWE may have to go ahead with yet another Premium Live Event without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns signed a lucrative new contract with WWE which has seen the Tribal Chief make fewer appearances and have fewer matches. This week, WWE shared the promotional poster...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Reportedly Cuts Segment For PCO, Tickets For Sacrifice PPV On Sale
According to a report from Pwinsider, Impact Wrestling decided to cut vignettes that follow up on PCO’s status in the company from Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time fans saw PCO was on the November 11th episode of Impact. Meanwhile, tickets for Impact’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Toni Storm Reveals Whether He Has Any Regrets About Her Time In WWE
During a recent interview with The Ringer, AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm commented on which wrestlers she looked up to growing up, her time in WWE NXT UK, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which wrestlers she looked up to growing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament To Return Next Year
A popular tournament will be returning to AEW in 2023: the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022 and it will be back next year, according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call that the tournament will have its second go-round in 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast In Upcoming Move “Fight Another Day”
Deadline is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken Shamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent movie, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film has already begun production in Toronto.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Of Honor’s Upcoming PPV Advertised As ‘AEW Presents: ROH Final Battle 2022’
AEW’s influence over Ring of Honor continues to grow, at least according to advertising for Final Battle. In March, Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor, and Final Battle will mark the third pay-per-view for ROH under the AEW President. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air?
After Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson came down to the ringside area to check on Jon Moxley, as he continued to sell after being hit with some brass knuckles by MJF. The fans in attendance...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News: Konosuke Takeshita Is All Elite
Congratulations to Konosuke Takeshita, who is officially All Elite!. AEW President Tony Khan dropped the news via Twitter, and it was later confirmed through a report from Fightful Select. You can see Khan’s announcement via Twitter below:. Takeshita originally arrived in AEW in April of 2021 as a friend...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Wins AEW World Championship, Shocking Heel Turn Takes Place
During the main event of Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title. The win marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. The finish of the match came when William Regal shockingly turned on Jon Moxley by sliding a...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Results: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They all started brawling to start off the bout. Wardlow hit a wild dive to take them both out. Wardlow...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Over Drive 2022 Results
Here are the results for Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive PPV airing on November 18, 2022, from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. On the pre-show, Rich Swann won a six-man X Division showcase, including Mike Bailey, Kenny King, Jason Hotch, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar. Also, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Play A Iconic Marvel Superhero
Speaking with ComicBook.com, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed how she wants to play the X-Men character Storm in a future project someday. Belair had previously spoken about the idea in 2020 and appears to still have a strong desire to portray the character. She said,. “Oh 100%. I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Big Matches Announced For Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We have two title matches announced for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Orange Cassidy interrupted a promo from Chris Jericho where he was celebrating his victory. Cassidy let the Ocho know that Tomohiro Ishii wants an ROH World title match and it’ll be taking place this Wednesday night.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, The Shield, More
During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a commercial ran in the Cincinnati, Ohio market to hype the January 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. The commercial advertised a US Championship match featuring Seth Rollins defending his title against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Asuka are also advertised for the event.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best Of Seven Series Set For AEW Dynamite
We’ll be seeing AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) facing off against The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in a Best of Seven series on several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear 2022, so...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Results: Jun Akiyama vs. Eddie Kingston
Jun Akiyama vs. Eddie Kingston was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They went back and forth in the early going. Eddie went for a suplex on the top rope and hit it. They traded chops in the corner. Jun with a running knee strike to the face for 2. Eddie went over with his finisher. Post-match, Eddie was emotional and bowed to Jun.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Post-AEW Full Gear Media Scrum
You can watch the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum below. Some of the guests include Tony Khan, The Acclaimed, MJF, Saraya, and others. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Attacked On WWE SmackDown Following Bray Wyatt Confrontation
Shortly after cutting a promo on Bray Wyatt in which he actually slapped the latter a few times, LA Knight was attacked on SmackDown. Knight was seen leaving the arena after the commercial break following his confrontation with Wyatt. He was later interviewed and asked if he was leaving because he was scared of Wyatt, but he denied that. While he was speaking, a mystery figure was shown behind him in the darkness.
Comments / 0