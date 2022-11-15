Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
wrul.com
Bingham Arrested For Theft From Wal Mart
The Carmi Police Department booked two on Wednesday. Leaving the scene of an accident has resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman. At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 30 year old Cassidie R Brown of North Main Cross struck a parked GMC truck at 203 Cherry Street while she was Eastbound on Cherry. Brown arrived at the Carmi Police Department Wednesday afternoon to turn herself in. She was taken into custody and is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage. Brown paid $250 bond plus fees and was released a few hours later.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
madisoncountyjournal.com
High-speed chase by Madison PD ends with arrest of Okla. fugitive
MADISON — An Oklahoma fugitive was apprehended after a high-speed chase initiated by Madison Police Wednesday morning ended in Gluckstadt. Madison Police at about 9:45 a.m. received a report of stolen vehicle in the area and a short time later officers observed the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west at Highway 463 and Interstate 55.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Thefts
The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to three years in prison on drug charge
A 43-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after her probation on a meth delivery charge was revoked during a Tuesday court hearing. Surinam Phelps of West Warmouth will serve the time concurrently with a three-year prison term handed down for possession of methamphetamine in Clinton County Court last week.
Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
14news.com
Fairfield man wants new murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial. [Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last...
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
