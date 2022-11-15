The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.

