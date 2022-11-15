Read full article on original website
Report: 'Growing Interest' in Gonzaga Joining Big 12 After Commissioner Meets With AD
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday night, it could be looking at its replacement in the Big 12 ahead of its impending departure to the SEC. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford...
Heisman Watch 2022: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor
November is an important month for college football. The College Football Playoff picture becomes clearer with the release of the AP Top 25 rankings for Week 12, fans gear up for Rivalry Week for Thanksgiving, which pits some of college football's biggest rivals against each other and, of course, everyone starts debating about who should be the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy.
Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff
The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Start of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a wee infant, less than two weeks old, but we've seen enough to jump to conclusions that may fly in the face of preseason expectations. After months of offseason portal watching, injury-update checking and exhibition-box-score dissecting to concoct a "definitive" ranking of teams...
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Georgia vs. Kentucky: Updated UGA injury report
No. 1 Georgia (10-0) is preparing to face Kentucky (6-4) on Saturday in Lexington, KY. Coach Kirby Smart addressed the Bulldogs injury situation this week ahead of the SEC East matchup,. Here’s an updated Georgia injury report ahead of the game:. WR AD Mitchell. Injury: Ankle. Status: Questionable. Mitchell...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.
NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo
The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo because of a looming snowstorm. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six feet of snow from Thursday to...
Former NC State Player Joseph Boletepeli Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Dave Doeren
Former NC State defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. ESPN's David M. Hale reported Friday that Boletepeli, a member of the NC State football team in 2018 and 2019, allegedly sent out a Twitter post that read: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."
3 Bold Predictions for Justin Fields' Bears Career
Justin Fields produced two of the most spectacular individual performances from a Chicago Bears quarterback in the last two weeks. Fields ran for 325 yards, threw for 290 yards and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Fields' last two showings...
Temple holds off Rutgers at Hall of Fame Showcase
Khalif Battle scored 24 points off the bench Friday, including 13 during a decisive first-half run, as Temple held off
Source: Commanders discipline players for drinking on plane
The Commanders disciplined a handful of players for violating a league rule about drinking on a team plane, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Commanders to Wear Helmet Decals Honoring UVA Football Players Killed in Shooting
The Washington Commanders announced they will honor D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., the University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus on Sunday, by wearing helmet decals of their numbers:. Joe Johns, Aileen Graef, Amir Vera and Holly Yan of CNN reported the...
Men's Basketball v. Penn First Half Photo Gallery
At the half in Morgantown, the West Virginia Mountaineers lead the Penn Quakers 52-31. Catch up with the action here.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning heavily" toward switching to a one-division alignment for football. Sankey told Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio discussions about a single division have taken precedence over the current two-division setup or a possible four-pod structure. The SEC, which is...
Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Twitter Rips Kentucky for Lackluster Performance in Upset Loss vs. Michigan State
The No. 4 Kentucky men's basketball team held two-point leads over Michigan State in the final seconds of both regulation and overtime, but the Spartans tied the game both times and ran away in double OT for an 86-77 win at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Kentucky men's...
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
