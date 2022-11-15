ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

4 slain University of Idaho students were slaughtered with knife in ‘targeted’ attack: cops

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The four University of Idaho students who were found dead at an off-campus home Sunday were butchered with a knife in what police are now investigating as “targeted” murders, officials said.

The Moscow Police Department said Tuesday all four deaths have been ruled homicides, meaning that detectives believe that none of the victims was responsible for the killings.

“We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect,” Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told the Idaho Statesman .

In a press release offering an update on the probe, police said that while no weapons have been recovered, “based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used.”

Police identified the victims Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

The college kids were found dead at a house off-campus just before noon Sunday, but Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the crime was committed between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning.

University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves (bottom left) and Madison Mogen (top left), Ethan Chapin (center) and Xana Kernodle (right) were found dead in Moscow, Idaho, Sunday.
Police are seen Monday removing evidence from an apartment complex on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, as part of a homicide investigation.
AP

Ethan Chapin’s mother, Sarah Chapin, told the news outlet that a friend discovered the bodies inside the home on King Road and called 911.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said autopsies would be conducted Wednesday, but ruled out that this was a murder-suicide.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bettge described the killings as a “crime of passion,” but he later told the Statesman that it was just one possible scenario, and that “police don’t know yet.”

The mayor also said law enforcement officials have told him that there was no active threat to the community based on the crime scene.

The mayor of Moscow, Idaho, said the killings took place between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday but were not discovered until nearly noon.
AP
Chapin and Kernodle, both 20, appeared to be in a relationship, based on their social media posts.
Xena Kernodle/Instagram

“I would say it was just a crime focused on this one location.” Bettge said.

The police department’s update Tuesday echoed the mayor’s words, stating that “investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.”

According to social media posts, Chapin and Kernodle appeared to be in a relationship.

Goncalves’ sister, Alivea, described her sibling to station KREM2 as “tough and fair” and “the ultimate go getter” who craved adventures.

Gonclaves and Mogen were natives of Idaho. Chapin and Kernodle were from Washington state and Arizona, respectively.

Gonclaves (left) and Mogen (right) were both seniors and were both from Idaho.
Maddie Morgan/Instagram

Mogen was a senior majoring in marketing and Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies, the university said. The two worked together as servers at Mad Greek, a family-owned restaurant located about a mile from the crime scene, the owner of the eatery wrote on Facebook.

“You will be greatly missed,” the post read in part. “Thank you for being a part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years.”

Chapin was a freshman and member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and Kernodle was a junior majoring in marketing and part of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

