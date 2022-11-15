Antonio Brown shares alleged Tom Brady text: ‘You are acting selfish’

The relationship between Antonio Brown and Tom Brady continues to unravel.

Brown has been chiding Brady on social media over his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen. On Tuesday, the free agent NFL wideout tweeted (and since deleted) an alleged text from his former teammate , from May 2021, in which Brady appeared to be telling him to shape up, according to TMZ.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you. You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior,” the text allegedly said.

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term.”

Antonio Brown shared a text message alleged to be from Tom Brady from last May. Patrick Smith

It is unclear what circumstances precipitated this alleged text. Just three months prior, Brown and Brady had won a Super Bowl together after Brady convinced then-coach Bruce Arians to get Brown on the team. About two weeks after this text was said to have occurred, Brown signed a one-year deal to remain in Tampa.

Nearly eight months later, Brown took his shirt off and quit the Bucs in a bizarre meltdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium .

“Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible,” the alleged text from Brady continued. “I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path.”

Antonio Brown sharing an alleged text from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/D7PhwNK7s6 — Bob McRoberts (@BobPowoon) November 15, 2022

Brady has yet to address the alleged tweet.