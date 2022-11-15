ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month

Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson out vs. Warriors with Knee Injury

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss his eighth straight game with a right knee sprain when his team takes on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday evening. Robinson has been sidelined since Nov. 4, when he suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers....
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA

One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
