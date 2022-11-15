Read full article on original website
Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday. The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss. Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors, the defending NBA champions, to 6-9,...
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked
As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions"...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Out vs. Mavericks Due to Health and Safety Protocols
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. In his first season back after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a torn ACL, Murray has...
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month
Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
After 10-point first quarter, Pacers overtake Rockets
Tyrese Haliburton scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame an early offensive slog to defeat the host Houston Rockets
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Sixers were projected to be one of the top teams in the...
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks were aiming to make the 2022-23 NBA season their turnaround campaign after a rough go in 2021-22. That isn't happening. At least, nothing we've seen through the first month suggests this group is on the verge of a rebound. The Knicks are aimlessly driving down a...
Boston knocks off New Orleans, runs win streak to nine
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both had double-doubles as the Boston Celtics won their ninth consecutive game, beating the host
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson out vs. Warriors with Knee Injury
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss his eighth straight game with a right knee sprain when his team takes on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco's Chase Center on Friday evening. Robinson has been sidelined since Nov. 4, when he suffered the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers....
76ers' James Harden Updates Injury Rehab, Return Timeline from Tendon Strain in Foot
Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden told reporters on Thursday he's "on pace" with the original recovery timeline for the tendon strain in his right foot, which projected he would miss about a month of action. Harden added that he's no longer in a walking boot and has begun...
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Knicks Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley Being Shopped Ahead of Deadline
The New York Knicks have reportedly "shown a willingness to discuss" trades involving guards Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the potential moves would be part of an effort by the Knicks to clear out their backcourt logjam between now and February's trade deadline.
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Magic 'Don't Appear' to Have Heavily Pursued Trade for Star
The Orlando Magic have been trying to find reliable guard play for years, but they apparently didn't make any serious inquires to the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Magic "don't appear to have dived deeply" into the Mitchell sweepstakes before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA
One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
Markieff Morris Slams 'False Stories' About Ben Simmons' Struggles with Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Markieff Morris disputed a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding comments during a players-only meeting last month. Here's a portion of the report released Wednesday:. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could...
5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
Report: 'Growing Interest' in Gonzaga Joining Big 12 After Commissioner Meets With AD
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday night, it could be looking at its replacement in the Big 12 ahead of its impending departure to the SEC. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford...
Rested Luka Doncic notches 33 as Mavericks bury Nuggets
Luka Doncic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his return to the lineup, Christian Wood had 28
Report: Lakers, Pistons Among Teams 'Monitoring' Miles Bridges Free Agency Situation
Miles Bridges remains a restricted free agent, and there are a number of teams reportedly interested in his services after he pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge on Nov. 3. According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are among...
