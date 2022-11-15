ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male model who carved initials into sacred fossil now wanted by police

An influencer left his mark on Spain in the worst way when he filmed himself carving his initials into an ancient rock on the Canary Islands.

Spanish authorities are now searching for the Italian influencer, who describes himself as an actor and model from Bologna, after his reported act of vandalism.

The man’s name has not been released but he caused quite a stir when he uploaded the video of himself to social media to his 38,000 followers on Oct. 28, CEN reported.

In the short clip, the man is seen carving his name into the light-colored rock with what appears to be a knife.

The fossil dunes are located in the Barranco de Los Enamorados (Lovers’ Gully) in La Oliva on the island of Fuerteventura.

The ancient rocks were formed between 342,000 and 215,000 years ago and in 2008 were declared an Asset of Cultural Interest for their geological significance.

Spanish authorities are searching for the man.
The fossils are significant in helping scientists learn more about the palaeoclimatic conditions and palaeobiological changes that occurred in the Pleistocene (or the ice age)

The rocks are also home to gastropod fossils that provide important data to study these conditions.

Furious people commented on the video, one writing they were “devastated” by the act of vandalism.

“He doesn’t do it in front of me, because I’ll take care of carving my name into his back,” added another.

Another user quipped, “He had to be Italian.”

