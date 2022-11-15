ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware ‘Winter Coating’ — the newest coldhearted dating trend

By Adriana Diaz
 3 days ago

As the nights get darker and colder, it might be time to break out your winter coat — and not from your closet.

There’s a new dating term joining the ranks of “ cuffing season ,” “ doppelbanging ” and more.

“Winter coating” is when an old flame comes back to heat up your dating life during the frostiest season — only to discard you as spring comes, just like an old, trusty North Face jacket.

Over half (52%) of around 1,150 UK singles recently surveyed said they’ve been contacted by an ex who wanted to rekindle their connection.
Dating app Inner Circle reported that over half (52%) of around 1,150 UK singles surveyed in September said they’ve been contacted by an ex who wanted to rekindle their connection, with 71% admitting it didn’t work out.

“This year, with the pressure of costs going up and people cutting back on dates, there’s the added risk of singles going back to old flings in the same way they dig out their old winter coat for the season,” said Inner Circle’s resident dating expert Crystal Cansdale. “Winter coating offers the comfort of staying inside, watching Netflix and not actually dating, with someone you’ve already established this dynamic with.”

Nearly 20% of Americans are already dating less because of inflation, with 77% of daters saying that it would be easier to date if they had more money, according to a recent study from Lending Tree . Others are simply being more budget-conscious, a trend called “infla-dating.”

Winter coating refers to when previous partners reach out during cuffing season in order to reserve an easy and casual seasonal partner.
But short term wintery romances are nothing new. The festive but frigid months between October (Halloween) and February (Valentine’s Day) are often referred to as cuffing season.

“During the winter months, it is not uncommon for singles to try to land a partner to spend the season with,” Maria Sullivan, dating expert and vice president of Dating.com , told PopSugar. “Reverting back to past relationships is an easy way to ensure that you won’t be spending the holidays or the cold winter nights alone, which is something that many people try to avoid each year.”

Reaching back out to an ex for a casual romantic reboot is always an option, but as with any relationship, Sullivan and other dating experts advise that you make sure that you’re both on the same page with what’s really going on.

Experts also suggest that former flings take a moment to remember what ended their relationship before revisiting the romance. “Over time, people often forget the negative aspects of past relationships that caused them to come to an end in the first place,” Sullivan warned.

“Allow yourself time to think the situation over — that can prevent hasty decision-making now that you might regret later and gives you time to truly think about if seeing your ex is a smart decision.”

