Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in...
Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer
Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars...
Titans' Derrick Henry Jokes He's a 'Young Peyton Manning' After TD Pass vs. Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said throwing a touchdown pass in Thursday night's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers made him feel like a Hall of Fame quarterback. "I call myself the young Peyton Manning," Henry jokingly told reporters. He looked a little more like Tim Tebow as...
3 Players Raiders Must Consider Benching amid 2-7 Start
The Las Vegas Raiders have endured some painful losses this season, but the one that pushed them to 2-7 might be the worst yet. Not only did it pretty much put the nail in the coffin of any playoff hopes, it came against an Indianapolis Colts team that just fired its coach and replaced him with a man who had only coached at the high school level before Sunday, Jeff Saturday.
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Heading into Week 11, there are a couple veteran wide receivers, including one who has flown under the radar over the past month, that fantasy football managers would be wise to pick up. Managers should also try to snag a late-round rookie running back whose team recently made a strong shift in his favor with its carry distribution.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding. Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at...
NFL Monitoring Browns vs. Bills Forecast with 3-6 Feet of Snow Expected in Buffalo
The NFL has reportedly been in communication with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about the possibility of moving Sunday's game out of Buffalo because of a looming snowstorm. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo area is bracing for between three and six feet of snow from Thursday to...
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured
Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says
The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Thinks He Has Fracture Where He Had Surgery on Foot Injury
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence told reporters he plans to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings but is dealing with injuries to his right knee and both feet. "It's all about trying to maintain what I have but also taking care of me throughout the week so...
Reggie Wayne on If He'd Have Taken Colts Interim HC Job: 'S--t Yeah. Why Wouldn't I?'
Reggie Wayne left no doubt he would've taken the interim head coach job with the Indianapolis Colts if given the opportunity. "S--t yeah! Why wouldn’t I?" Wayne said Thursday, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. After head coach Frank Reich was fired last week, the Colts surprisingly hired former...
