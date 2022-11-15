ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars...
Bleacher Report

3 Players Raiders Must Consider Benching amid 2-7 Start

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured some painful losses this season, but the one that pushed them to 2-7 might be the worst yet. Not only did it pretty much put the nail in the coffin of any playoff hopes, it came against an Indianapolis Colts team that just fired its coach and replaced him with a man who had only coached at the high school level before Sunday, Jeff Saturday.
Bleacher Report

NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Heading into Week 11, there are a couple veteran wide receivers, including one who has flown under the radar over the past month, that fantasy football managers would be wise to pick up. Managers should also try to snag a late-round rookie running back whose team recently made a strong shift in his favor with its carry distribution.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Bleacher Report

Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured

Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh Wasn't Pursued by Cowboys Before Eagles Contract, Jerry Jones Says

The Dallas Cowboys did not express interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. "No, we didn't have contact," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I like where we are with our big boys in the middle."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

