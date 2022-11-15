Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured
Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
76ers' Tyrese Maxey Won't Return vs. Bucks with Foot Injury; Will Undergo MRI
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center with a left foot injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the X-rays on Maxey's foot were negative, and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday. He notched 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes before exiting.
76ers' James Harden Updates Injury Rehab, Return Timeline from Tendon Strain in Foot
Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden told reporters on Thursday he's "on pace" with the original recovery timeline for the tendon strain in his right foot, which projected he would miss about a month of action. Harden added that he's no longer in a walking boot and has begun...
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
Fantasy Football Week 11: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Heading into Week 11, there are a couple veteran wide receivers, including one who has flown under the radar over the past month, that fantasy football managers would be wise to pick up. Managers should also try to snag a late-round rookie running back whose team recently made a strong shift in his favor with its carry distribution.
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers
Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
Titans Fans, NFL Twitter Rave About Derrick Henry's Dominance vs. Packers
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-3 on the season, solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the AFC. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in...
Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
Titans' Derrick Henry Jokes He's a 'Young Peyton Manning' After TD Pass vs. Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said throwing a touchdown pass in Thursday night's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers made him feel like a Hall of Fame quarterback. "I call myself the young Peyton Manning," Henry jokingly told reporters. He looked a little more like Tim Tebow as...
3 Players Raiders Must Consider Benching amid 2-7 Start
The Las Vegas Raiders have endured some painful losses this season, but the one that pushed them to 2-7 might be the worst yet. Not only did it pretty much put the nail in the coffin of any playoff hopes, it came against an Indianapolis Colts team that just fired its coach and replaced him with a man who had only coached at the high school level before Sunday, Jeff Saturday.
NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season
Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding. Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at...
Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Surgery on Elbow Injury; 2023 Status Uncertain
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery Nov. 23, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday. Harper, who also suffered a broken thumb that kept him out for a chunk of the Phillies' regular season, initially suffered a UCL tear in May. He was limited to designated hitting duties as the Phillies made an improbable push to the World Series.
