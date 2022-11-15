Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer Becomes Online Sensation With Stunning Cat Portraits
A photographer has become an online sensation for his beautiful and quirky photos of cats. Nils Jacobi started taking photos in 2011. He began photographing people as a hobby and posted the portraits on social media. However, he saw that his candid photos of felines were getting more online interest...
petapixel.com
How a Photographer Photoshopped Herself Into Her Family Portrait
A photographer revealed how she perfectly photoshopped herself into her family portrait after the battery on her remote trigger died at the worst moment during a shoot. Photographer Lyssi Johnson amazed the internet when she showed exactly how she transformed a chaotic family photoshoot with small children into a picture-perfect portrait.
petapixel.com
How to Get a Press Pass as a Photographer
Shooting from a photo pit or area is an important part of photography niches such as concert and sports photography, but how do you get access in the first place? This is not an easy task but with a little work and dedication, you can position yourself to be allowed in this coveted area.
petapixel.com
Amber X Review: A Personal Cloud for On-The-Go Photographers
Over the last two years, I’ve been working to improve my habits of backing up my photos. I started first by creating a RAID backup on my computer, then adding a large external HDD for a local backup, and eventually getting a subscription cloud backup from Backblaze. The one...
petapixel.com
The CosmoCap Camera Body Cap Hides a Secret AirTag Compartment
Kuvrd has announced the CosmoCaps and Satellites, camera body caps and small silicone sleeves that together allow photographers to track their cameras with AirTags. The company, which successfully launched a Kickstarter for its universal lens caps in 2017 (and has since followed them up with version 2.0), has created its version of a camera body cap that hides a compartment for an AirTag. The idea isn’t new, as Nine Volt launched its set of similar body caps earlier this year.
petapixel.com
Meta Workers ‘Hijacked’ Instagram Accounts and Demanded Bribes
A report by the Wall Street Journal has claimed that Meta fired or disciplined more than two dozen employees and contractors over the last year who allegedly hijacked accounts and in some cases demanded bribes. The bombshell report says that some of those fired were security guards stationed at Meta’s...
petapixel.com
Fujifiilm’s Instax mini EVO: The Creative Reboot You’ve Been Seeking
The Fujifilm Instax mini EVO is a combination digital camera, traditional Instax printer, and photo printer for smartphone photos, all in one. Author’s Note: While Fujifilm loaned Petapixel this camera for review, this story is not sponsored and reflects my opinions about the camera with no Fujifilm intervention. In addition to this review, my above video contains more thoughts about this camera and its unique features.
petapixel.com
The X100V is So Popular Fujifilm Can’t Handle More Orders
The X100V is so popular that Fujifilm has announced it is temporarily stopping orders for the digital camera because the company has too many purchases to process. Fujifilm unveiled the X100V camera with a redesigned lens, the latest generation of X-Trans sensor, a two-way tilting rear LCD screen, and “optional” weather resistance, in February 2020.
petapixel.com
Photographer Reveals Queen Elizabeth ‘Hated’ Her Hands Being Pictured
British photographer Rankin has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II turned down his pose request because she “hated” her hands being pictured. Rankin tells the Tea with Twiggy podcast that the Queen refused to be photographed holding a sword because of the dislike she had for her hands. The...
petapixel.com
Ep. 374: Fuji’s X-T5 and Canon’s R6 Mark II – and more
Episode 374 of the PetaPixel Photography Podcast. Download MP3 – Subscribe via iTunes, Google Play, email or RSS!. If you subscribe to the PetaPixel Photography Podcast in iTunes, please take a moment to rate and review us and help us move up in the rankings so others interested in photography may find us.
Comments / 0