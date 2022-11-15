ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Man allegedly set Cumberland homeless shelter on fire to make it safer

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A man has been charged for setting a fire at the homeless shelter he was staying at in Cumberland.

Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, allegedly lit his bunkbed on fire while his roommate was asleep, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Bergdoll reportedly expressed concern about not having a smoke alarm in his room, so he felt setting the fire would actually make the shelter safer.

"Setting a fire within a homeless shelter where some of our most vulnerable go to stay warm on one of the first cold nights in Maryland is a despicable act," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "Anyone, including Mr. Bergdoll, could have called our agency or the Cumberland Fire Department, and we would have promptly responded and corrected the situation."

The shelter where this occurred is called the Union Rescue Mission, which serves Western Maryland. At the time of the fire, 22 people were inside.

An additional 22 people were being housed inside a building that's attached. None were injured, although it's estimated the fire caused $2000 in damage.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal
Keith Wayne Bergdoll

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

