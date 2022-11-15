(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO