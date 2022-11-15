ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

CBS Detroit

Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Sisters charged in Warren road rage incident

Two sisters arrested Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident with one another in Warren that involved a hammer being thrown now face charges, police said. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony; resisting/obstructing police, a 2-year felony; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1, 2022.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe

Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement. They learned the victim...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana

A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of stealing van in Ohio, police chase arrested in Monroe Co.

A Monroe man accused of stealing a van in Toledo and leading police on a chase back into Michigan Thursday has been arrested. Monroe County Sheriff's dispatchers received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from Toledo police officers who reported they were chasing a 2014 GMC box van that had been stolen from Perrysburg, Ohio, and was heading into Michigan on Interstate 75. Toledo police stopped their pursuit when the van crossed the state line.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gunman surrenders after shooting neighbor over package dispute in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning surrendered to officers after an hours-long barricade on the city's west side. Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Judge suppresses key evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder trial

A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights. Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. 
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 suspects smash-and-grab at Michigan jewelry store

TROY, MI – Police are looking for five suspects after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said. Around 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Troy police officers were called to Elias Diamonds at the Oakland Mall for a reported burglary, WDIV Local 4 reports. Five...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI

