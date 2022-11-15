Woman Whose House Anne Heche Destroyed Sues Her Estate

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The woman whose house Anne Heche drove her car into in a deadly crash has filed a lawsuit against Anne Heche’s estate for the destruction of her home. Lynne Mishele’s lawsuit claims Heche’s Mini Cooper came dangerously close to killing her, her dogs Bree and Reuben, as well as her tortoise Marley, leaving her “completely traumatized” and “without a place to live.” “As a direct consequence of Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, [Mishele] and her beloved pets almost lost their lives, not to mention that [Mishele] also had an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions destroyed in the fire,” the lawsuit says. The Aug. 5 crash was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, and efforts by the police to investigate the crash as a felony DUI paused when Heche was pronounced dead. Mishele seeks at least $2 million in damages, but the claim could result in more depending on the total value of damages from the crash.

Read it at NBC News