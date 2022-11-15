Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Study Reveals Fattest And Most Fit States, This Is Where New Jersey Ranks
We love our food here in Jersey. Why wouldn’t we? We are the land of carbs with the best pizza in America. I’m not just saying that, we were crowned as having the best pizza in the U.S.A. It's easy to pack on the pounds here when your nonna yells “Mangia!” at every Sunday dinner. So how are we really doing in New Jersey weightwise?
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?
Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
Cybersecurity threats are ballooning in New Jersey
With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
NJ congressman: Why I encouraged Trump to run again in 2024
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, was one of the first to endorse Donald Trump’s third run for the White House but most New Jersey Republicans are not as enthusiastic. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told cheering supporters at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida Tuesday night....
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NJ overweight – it’s a big problem that’s getting bigger
It’s a heavy-duty problem, with an emphasis on heavy. According to a new WalletHub report, New Jersey ranks 40th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to the percentage of adults who are either overweight or obese. That’s the good news. On the flip...
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
Should New Jersey Highways Go Underground? It’s Worked In Other Cities Already
If you take a bird's eye view of New Jersey, what do you think you would see?. Obviously, you would spot trees, the coast, bodies of water, traffic and roadways. Did you know that when you combine the Garden State Parkway, the Turnpike, Route 80 and Route 287, that is nearly 650 miles of paved roadway hogging up New Jersey's surface?
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
Congratulations, You May Live In The Most Rat Infested City In New Jersey
There's nothing quite as unsettling as going to take out your garbage can and seeing two small eyes staring back at you. Even more so when those two eyes are inside your house, and you don't own any pets. Like it or not, rats are everywhere; cities, parks, subway terminals,...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
