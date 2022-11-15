ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.3 The Point

Cybersecurity threats are ballooning in New Jersey

With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
94.3 The Point

This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
94.3 The Point

Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ

With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

