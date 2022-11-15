ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Victim identifies suspect in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot and at least four more bullet holes in his car managed to identify the person who shot him. The shooting happened last Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, in Riviera Beach.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy