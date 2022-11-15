Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
cw34.com
Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
cbs12.com
Police looking for help from public to solve shootings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police are investigating another shooting. The eighth one this week. The most recent shooting happened Thursday night and police have no information on whether it’s connected to Monday’s violence. But detectives hope someone in the area will come...
cw34.com
Search for one guy's gun outside sheriff's office substation lands these 2 in jail
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Usually, police go to the scene of a crime but this time, the suspects were feet away from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation. A deputy reported "patrolling the area" on Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach and finding two men "standing in thick foliage directly north of the PBSO District 9 secure parking lot."
cbs12.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
WPBF News 25
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
cbs12.com
Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.
WSVN-TV
BSO raise reward to find suspect who spray-painted antisemitic messages in Broward
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages. Last month, swastikas were scrawled on...
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
cw34.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
cw34.com
Victim identifies suspect in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who ended up in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot and at least four more bullet holes in his car managed to identify the person who shot him. The shooting happened last Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, in Riviera Beach.
Still unanswered questions in West Palm Beach pair of shootings
West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.
cw34.com
3 suspects arrested, 1 being questioned after 19 French bulldogs stolen, 13 still missing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police raided two homes and arrested three of four suspects after 19 French bulldogs were stolen from a home in Port St. Lucie. The dogs were said to be worth $100,000 and they were taken from a home along SW Fenway Road in the middle of the day on Friday, Nov. 4.
Comments / 0