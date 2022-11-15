NBC News SUSPENDS Correspondent Who Wrote Retracted Story About Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Mega

NBC News was forced to suspend a correspondent who had his story regarding the violent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband last month retracted by the network, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

45-year-old Miguel Almaguer , who worked as a correspondent for NBC’s Today , was suspended after airing a report on November 4 that contained inaccurate information that directly contradicted reports filed by the police who responded to the October 28 incident .

According to Almaguer’s report, via “details” he received from anonymous sources, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was not in danger when he opened the door to his San Francisco home for the responding police officers.

Almaguer also claimed Paul never declared an emergency when officers responded to his Pacific Heights home, and Paul and his suspected attacker – 42-year-old David DePape – were alone together in the home for 30 minutes before police arrived.

“After a 'knock and announce,' the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi,” the now-suspended Today correspondent erroneously reported at the time. “The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police.”

“It's unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources,” Almaguer added.

The report, which contradicted claims made by prosecutors and San Francisco police, was removed from NBC News’ website hours after it aired. The network also acknowledged the inaccurate report “did not meet NBC News reporting standards” and deemed it “expired.”

Even more concerning was the fact that Almaguer’s report, and the fact that it was scrubbed from the network, led a series of conservative talk show hosts , skeptics , and conspiracy theorists to use NBC’s retraction as proof of an alleged cover-up into the attack on Paul’s life.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly slammed NBC News for retracting the inaccurate report made by Almaguer and suggested the network “bent the knee” after House Speaker Pelosi called to complain.

"They just said it wasn't up to NBC reporting standards, what does that mean?" Kelly said shortly after the story was pulled. "That sounds a lot to me, as a reporter, like Nancy Pelosi's office called and yelled at them, and they bent the knee."

Kelly also referred to Almaguer as a s------, and she and her guest that day, Steve Krakauer , suggested the story was retracted because the police were “trying to spin” the story in an alleged cover-up.

David DePape, the man accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence and bludgeoning Paul in the head with a hammer, has since been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and one count of assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape also reportedly admitted he was looking for House Speaker Pelosi when he allegedly broke into the Pelosi home on October 28, and had planned to “hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps.”