Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
CNBC
Retirement savers seek safe havens within their 401(k) plans. They may regret it later
Eighteen of 21 trading days in October saw 401(k) investors favor fixed income (like stable value, money market and bond funds) versus stock funds, according to Alight Solutions. Investors appear to have been spooked by stock volatility. Selling out of stocks will likely cost them in the long run. Data...
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
CNBC
The Chartmaster says to keep selling Tesla
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should continue to sell Tesla. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Tim Seymour and Jeff Mills.
CNET
2 iOS 16 Tips to Help Save Battery Life on Your iPhone
If your iPhone is always dying, it could be time to make some changes to the way you use your phone. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to charge your iPhone from anywhere. You could also turn on Low Power Mode permanently.
CNBC
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
CNBC
Ether drops 4% in a week, and Bahamas regulator confirms FTX asset seizure: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Arca CIO Jeff Dorman discusses how long the crypto contagion could last.
Android Authority
Google Wallet is now on select Fitbit devices
Google Wallet is available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 with Google Maps to follow later. Google Wallet is rolling out to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4. Google Wallet will act as an additional payment option to Fitbit Pay. Google Maps will also be coming to...
altcoinbuzz.io
How Do Phantom Wallets Work? Part 1
We have been saying this for a long time – not your keys, not your wallet. The current FTX affair emphasizes this, down to the core. Now, each chain has its own wallets. The Phantom Wallet is one of the leading wallets on the Solana chain. So, let’s dive...
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
CNBC
Never seen 'such a complete failure' of corporate controls, says new FTX CEO who also oversaw Enron bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
CNBC
Buyers need a six-figure income to afford a 'typical' home, report finds. Here's how to reduce the cost
In October, U.S. buyers needed to earn $107,281 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682 for a "typical home," according to Redfin. That's 45.6% higher than the $73,668 yearly income needed to cover the median mortgage payment 12 months ago. However, experts say there are a few ways...
CNBC
Crypto firm Multicoin expects contagion from FTX to wipe out many trading firms in coming weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Retail App Stored to Help High Street Compete With Tech Giants
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Retail app, Stored, will offer retailers a lifeline against big retail tech by revolutionising how consumers discover and shop via an entirely new shopping experience. Consumers using Stored can benefit from an innovative phygital experience where they can curate shopping baskets containing online and offline items from any retailer in one place on their mobile and share them via social media and messaging platforms. The app will also track product prices and promotions and shortcut the path to purchase. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005013/en/ Stored founders Danny Howe (left) and Lee Hart (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
Comments / 0