KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child’s birth, authorities say

The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, OR
Outsider.com

Did This Texas County Trail Cam Just Catch a Glimpse of a Black Bear?

Conservationists are hoping they may have gotten a glimpse of a black bear cub on a Texas trail camera. Black bears are plentiful in regions across California and in various states throughout the Northeast. However, they’re considered threatened in Texas as well as in other areas across the U.S. So, if the Texas camera did glimpse a black bear, or potentially two, then that marks a success for conservationists.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
WHITTIER, CA
CNN

As families and a major newspaper demand he resign, top Texas law enforcement chief says his agency 'did not fail' Uvalde in school massacre

In the face of calls for his resignation by victims' relatives and a major newspaper, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw is not stepping down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board Thursday that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
UVALDE, TX

