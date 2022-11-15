Read full article on original website
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby’s birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist...
Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
Texas’ execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee on Wednesday evening was prolonged while prison officials searched for a vein in the disabled man's body, according to a prison spokesperson.
San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims
The bills filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez would raise the age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21 and set up orders that would keep guns away from dangerous people.
Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child’s birth, authorities say
The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
Did This Texas County Trail Cam Just Catch a Glimpse of a Black Bear?
Conservationists are hoping they may have gotten a glimpse of a black bear cub on a Texas trail camera. Black bears are plentiful in regions across California and in various states throughout the Northeast. However, they’re considered threatened in Texas as well as in other areas across the U.S. So, if the Texas camera did glimpse a black bear, or potentially two, then that marks a success for conservationists.
Driving between these Texas cities takes longer than crossing most states
To put the size of Texas into perspective, the Texas Panhandle town of Dalhart is closer to the state capitals of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming than it is to Austin.
I Love It Here! Here Are The 5 Safest Places To Raise A Family In Central Texas
Central Texas, most likely like a lot of people, when looking for a place for you and your family to live there certain criteria that you that that location needs for you to feel comfortable to either start a family or already have your family living at. ARE YOU AND...
Texas woman almost dies because she couldn't get an abortion
Another woman has come forward with the harrowing details of how the Supreme Court's decision four months ago to overturn Roe v. Wade put her life in danger.
Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence
The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
As families and a major newspaper demand he resign, top Texas law enforcement chief says his agency 'did not fail' Uvalde in school massacre
In the face of calls for his resignation by victims' relatives and a major newspaper, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw is not stepping down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board Thursday that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
Migrants who died crossing border into South Texas wilderness recognized
Under an ancient canopy of towering elm and ash trees, 82 white wooden crosses have been placed on the grounds of the Brooks County Courthouse in rural South Texas where a ceremony was held Friday in honor of the migrants who have died crossing into this rural county from Mexico, so far this year.
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
(CNN) -- At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. The storms claimed lives in Oklahoma and Texas, according to officials. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an...
'I Am Vanessa Guillen': Who Was Aaron Robinson and What Happened to Him?
Vanessa Guillén's sisters Mayra and Lupe told Newsweek about their sister's death in Texas at the hands of her suspected killer, fellow soldier Aaron Robinson.
Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is scheduled to be executed for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago
