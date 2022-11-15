Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Houston Astros invite fans to annual gala at Minute Maid Park starring Boyz II Men
The World Series is over, but thankfully for Houston Astros fans, the celebration continues.Fresh off the massive, 2 million-attended downtown championship parade and a slew of hotly attended players appearances, the Astros invite fans to the team's annual Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, November 18. Now in its seventh year, the Texas-sized soiree is held on the field at Minute Maid Park.As always, the event promises top-tier entertainment and this year is no exception: '90s power troupe Boyz II Men will bring the jams to the Juice Box in a night that promises to be equal parts heartwarming and raucous....
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
Montrose's legendary 'living room' stands up for comedy with rebooted upstairs room
The bar known as the “living room of Montrose” has embraced its role as a destination for standup comedy. Once a home for live music by local, regional, and national acts, the upstairs performance space at Rudyards is now known as The Riot Comedy Club at Rudyards. Beginning in 2020, Rudyards expanded from its weekly Monday night open mics nights to hosting 10 comedy shows every Thursday through Sunday nights. In 2022, The Riot is on track to host 500 comedic performances. Downstairs still remains a neighborhood pub with craft beer and an eclectic food menu of pizza, sandwiches, and...
Piping-hot pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Memorial with seventh Houston location
Memorial-area diners have a fresh new option for pizza. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza opened its seventh Houston-area location in Memorial at 12351 Kingsride Ln. on November 15.Founded by University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic).In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.Diners...
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, locals can wild at the zoo in adults-only night of lights, wine, music, and more. A hilarious comedy fest comes to town, as does a delish French food fest. Downtown gets totally lit for the holidays, soccer fans can pack downtown for World Cup action, and hot cars go fast and furious at a luxe and exotic car show. Stay warm; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, November 17Houston Zoo presents Sip & SparkleThe Houston Zoo is going wild about wine and giving the 21-and-up crowd a chance to see the holiday spectacular in a different...
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to POST Houston on April 15, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Let your favorite Houston restaurants handle Thanksgiving dinner this year
If you want to focus more on friends and family, and less on cooking, this Thanksgiving, some of your favorite Houston restaurants are standing by to help.Whether you're looking to pick up a full meal to-go or want to dine in, these eateries have got you covered.B&B Butchers & RestaurantOpen on Thanksgiving Day: 10 am-9 pmPrix-fixe menu: $90 for adults, $35 for kids ages 11 and underIncludes: An amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies to enjoy on the way in or out.Also available: Ordering from...
Talented HCC fashion student draws top spot in global brand's design competition
Pierre Cardin's famed avant-garde brand is tapping into the talent of aspiring fashion designers with its annual Young Designers Contest, and a Houston Community College student made the short list of finalists. Marian Magdaniel is one of just six students in the U.S. and the only one from a community college to be selected as a finalist in the contest. Leaders at the design house built by the late Pierre Cardin, the famed Avant Garde designer, held Master Classes at a handful of colleges and then chose a select group of talented designers to vie for the chance to work...
Hot Heights restaurant and sister steakhouse make major staff moves to elevate experience
A pair of popular Heights restaurants have made some key personnel changes following the departure of one of its founders. The new additions at wine-fueled restaurant Savoir and Patton’s, its companion steakhouse, pave the way for more new concepts from the restaurant’s ownership group. Savoir owners Haig and Hien Papaian have promoted Eric Johnson, the restaurant’s long time executive chef, to the role of culinary director for both restaurants. His wife, sommelier Lexey Davis Johnson, has been hired as the company’s director of operations. Toby Schwebel has been promoted to general manager for both concepts. Opened in 2019, Savoir serves an eclectic,...
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Where to watch the World Cup in Houston
Soccer fans all over the world are turning their attention to Qatar where the World Cup will take place from November 20 through December 18. The 32-team field includes the world’s top squads, including the US’s first appearance since 2014. For those whose knowledge of international soccer is limited to playing FIFA, check out this handy guide from The Verge that explains the controversies surrounding the event, lists a few teams to watch, and offers other tips for newbies. A number of Houston bars and restaurants will be showing many of the matches, some of which kick off as early...
Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more
Every great city boasts a great downtown holiday celebration — take Christmas in New York City, for example. The Bayou City is no different, as it toasts the 2022 yuletide season with a downtown, stroll-worthy event.Aptly titled City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, the holiday fun offers up eight unique, themed villages/venues located across downtown. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, roaming carolers, movie nights, sweet treats, and more. Things kick off at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 18 with an official, ceremonial lighting at Avenida Houston's plaza. These experiences are mostly free, open to the...
Longtime Houston kolache bakery rises in Kingwood with sweet and savory fare and dog-friendly patio
A Houston kolache staple has arrived in Kingwood. Kolache Shoppe opened its third Houston-area location at 4521 Kingwood Dr.Open since 1970, Kolache Shoppe is known for its Czech-inspired, sweet and savory pastries that come with both traditional fruit toppings and a wide array of meat fillings. Seasonal specials — currently cranberry & cream and a Bacon Jalapeño Popper Sausage sourced from Blood Bros. BBQ — keep things fresh. The Kingwood location is different from the Greenway Plaza and Heights bakeries in a few ways. Most importantly, it's Kolache Shoppe's first franchised outpost. Franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger took their backgrounds...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Crafty Houston Lebanese restaurant opens second locale in West U with patio dining and expanded menu
An acclaimed Houston Lebanese restaurant will soon open its second location. Craft Pita’s restaurant in West University Place opens this Saturday, November 19 at Plaza in the Park, the Kroger-anchored shopping center at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westpark.First opened in Briargove in 2019 by chef-owner Rafael Nasr and his mother Claudia, Craft Pita has earned a devoted following for its flavorful Lebanese-inspired dishes. The menu includes pita sandwiches, bowls, and salads paired with proteins such as rotisserie chicken, beef kafta patties, and falafel, many of which are made with locally sourced ingredients such as Naked Truth chicken and...
3 easy steps for becoming a Houston SPCA foster
Remember at the start of the pandemic when people began brightening up their homebound lives by adopting cats and dogs in droves?The Houston SPCA's Foster Family program was created after so many animal lovers stepped up to help save lives, and now you can continue that legacy by signing up for your own foster.Joining Foster Family takes just three simple steps:Complete the online registration at HoustonSPCA.orgWatch the training video and pass a short quizMake an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster homeWhat makes Foster Family different? The Houston SPCA provides all needed supplies, including Hill’s Science Diet...
Houston airports predict big boost in Thanksgiving travel and share planning tips
In yet another reminder that society — and Houston — is indeed back, Houston Airports reports a big anticipated boost in holiday travelers this year.George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport are expected to see some 2.3 million travelers this season. That's 3 percent increase from the same period in 2019 and 9 percent increase from 2021, per the system.By the numbers, Bush Airport will see the bulk of travelers with more than 1.7 million anticipated passengers, with approximately 560,000 travelers going through Hobby. As a refreshers, the Thanksgiving travel season began on Thursday, November 17 and...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
