Volusia County, FL

Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
Charges dropped against Lake County correctional officers in 2019 inmate beating

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Charges against three Lake County correctional officers accused in the 2019 beating of an inmate have been dropped. According to a filling made on Oct. 27, the State Attorney’s Office cited “insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the crimes charged” against Ian Gretka, Milton Gass, Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
VENICE, FL
Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
DELTONA, FL
Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL

