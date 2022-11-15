Read full article on original website
Flagler Beach looks to long-term plans to fix A1A after storms damaged road
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A1A along Flagler Beach is finally reopening after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole tore away chunks of the road. It’s not the first time it’s happened in a storm. Now city and county leaders are wanting to find long-term solutions. The city commission will...
Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
Orange County secures $16.7M in federal funds to deepen Orlo Vista retention ponds
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Works will move ahead with a $23.4 million flood mitigation project in Orlo Vista after a new haul of federal funding, according to a news release Wednesday. Residents had about a month between hurricanes Ian and Nicole to salvage what they could...
Orange County commissioners vote to appeal ruling blocking rent control ordinance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County commissioners voted Thursday to appeal a judge’s ruling that stopped the elections supervisor and canvassing board from certifying the results of a rent referendum on the November ballot. The 5 to 2 vote in support of the appeal gives direction to the...
Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
‘He was so good to everyone:’ Titusville motel owner killed in shooting ID’ed
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police released the identity Thursday of the 64-year-old motel owner whom investigators said was shot and killed Wednesday by a man who was staying there. Police said Daniel Wade, owner of the Siesta Motor Inn along South Washington Avenue in Titusville, was shot just before...
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Leaders turn on lights for 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders flipped on the lights for a 30-foot tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando Thursday. The tree stands at the center of the historic market on Church Street near the Amway Center. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
Altamonte Springs officers trade gunfire with man after home invasion, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A home invasion early Friday morning in Altamonte Springs ended with an officer opening fire and a man in custody, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Northbridge Drive just before 6 a.m., according to investigators. [TRENDING: Become a...
Charges dropped against Lake County correctional officers in 2019 inmate beating
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Charges against three Lake County correctional officers accused in the 2019 beating of an inmate have been dropped. According to a filling made on Oct. 27, the State Attorney’s Office cited “insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the crimes charged” against Ian Gretka, Milton Gass, Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge.
‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into gas pump manipulators by News 6 and the Orlando U.S. Secret Service office has sparked an aggressive legal salvo by state prosecutors, leading to the arrest of three Central Florida men charged with multiple counts of racketeering. Investigators tell News 6 the men...
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become...
Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces murder charge in 2018 death of Orange County woman, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man already in prison for attempted murder is now facing charges in the 2018 death of an Orange County mother and grandmother, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Lee Story is now facing second-degree murder charges in...
Mystery: Officials seek help identifying patient found at Orlando Health hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is hoping the public can help officials figure out the identity of a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center. In a news release issued Thursday, officials said the man arrived at the hospital around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday from a downtown parking garage area near Robinson Street.
