ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence

ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis

Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Car crashes into DeKalb County classroom full of students

Three students at a girls school in DeKalb County were taken to the hospital this morning after a car crashed into their classroom. Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood’s school day was interrupted at about 10:30 a.m. after an automobile drove into a classroom. Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy