Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cops: Bail bondsman pretends to be officer, forces way into Gwinnett home
Two men working for a bail bond company were arrested Saturday after police say one of the men forced his way into a Gwinnett County home while pretending to be a police officer.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
fox5atlanta.com
No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run
ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence
ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
2 shot at DeKalb County furniture moving warehouse, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say two people were shot inside a moving company warehouse in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi was on Montreal Court outside of the company, where police found an employee...
Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis
Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
Woman convicted in 9-month-old grandson’s meth overdose death in 2016
A Fulton County jury recently found a grandmother guilty of murder in the 2016 overdose death of her 9-month-old grandson, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens double murder remains unsolved after nearly 3 decades
Kelsey Bryant thinks she knows who killed her parents. Court papers even named him as the suspect. She’s counting on an upcoming true crime podcast to remind others of her story and help in any way they can.
Family of man killed in Henry County shooting that injured officer hopes arrest leads to answers
A metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brentson Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man. Now, the family of a...
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
WJCL
Mold covers all of Georgia family's belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) -- Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving
DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a...
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
GBI closes Brianna Grier case. It will not be brought to a jury
The GBI has closed the case of Brianna Grier, a woman who died after she fell out of the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The GBI announced Monday it has closed investigation connected to the incident that led to Grier’s death. “We met...
Car crashes into DeKalb County classroom full of students
Three students at a girls school in DeKalb County were taken to the hospital this morning after a car crashed into their classroom. Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls at Kirkwood’s school day was interrupted at about 10:30 a.m. after an automobile drove into a classroom. Three students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries.
Gwinnett police officer shoots armed man at soccer field
NORCROSS — A man was killed by police at a soccer field on Singleton Road in Norcross after police say he pointed a gun at an officer. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call stating that a male was walking armed with a gun in a soccer field.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 3