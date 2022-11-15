ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out

Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress

A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
RadarOnline

'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy