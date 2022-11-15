Read full article on original website
Camilla Parker Bowles Left ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ by Husband Andrew, Leading to Affair With King Charles III Claims Royal Insider
Camilla Parker Bowles was left 'crushed and unwanted' by her husband Andrew, leading to a long affair with King Charles III claims a royal insider.
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Donald Trump 'Aggressively Pursued' Princess Diana After Her Divorce—Book
Donald Trump "aggressively pursued" Princess Diana following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and claimed, after her death, he could have "nailed her if I wanted to," according to a new biography. In an advance copy of The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen seen by...
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage
Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Could Not Wed Until the Queen Mother Died: ‘She … Disapproved of Camilla’
King Charles allegedly would not have made Camilla Parker Bowles his bride if The Queen Mother were still alive.
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Did Prince Philip Really Have an Affair With a Russian Ballerina Like ‘The Crown’ Alludes?
In season 2 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown,’ the show alluded that Prince Philip had an affair with a Russian ballerina — did it really happen?
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Princess Diana Would Be Disappointed in Prince Harry if He Creates a ‘Cain and Abel Saga’ With New Memoir, Expert Says
According to Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, she would be displeased if Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "puts the boot into his brother."
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
King Charles’ Childhood Photo With Queen Elizabeth Details Their ‘Heartbreaking’ Relationship, Expert Says
An image of a young King Charles as he 'rushes up to hug' Queen Elizabeth is an example of his 'really heartbreaking' childhood, according to an author.
Meghan Markle admits to ‘spoon-feeding the clickbait’ by defending the word ‘woke’
Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about words that are given a negative connotation when used by women, specifically the word “woke”. In the 15 November episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex defended the widely criticised usage of the word “woke.”. “I thought a...
Royal Biographer Claims Prince Harry Will Be ‘Furious’ Over King Charles’ Recent Snub
A royal biographer believes Prince Harry 'will be furious' over King Charles' recent snub. Charles asked parliament to amend the Regency Act to add his siblings as Counsellors of State
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki Admits She “Lost the Line’ Between Herself and Portraying Princess Diana
'The Crown' actor Elizabeth Debicki claims the lines were blurred at times between her own reactions and those of the role of Princess Diana during season 5 of the Netflix series.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
The Crown: Princess Anne actor Claudia Harrison admits she broke strict Netflix rule after getting role
Claudia Harrison has made an admission regarding her role in The Crown that might make Netflix bosses angry. The actor appears in season five, which was released on the streaming service. on Wednesday (9 November). Harrison plays Princess Anne, replacing Erin Doherty, who starred as the character in season three...
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
