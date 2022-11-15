Read full article on original website
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
wdhn.com
State dollars to build a nature walking trail in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Slocomb will soon be receiving a trial grant that will assist them in funding a walking trail. It’s a long-time goal of the city’s Mayor Rob Hinson. Early next year, a two-mile walking trail will be built behind an abandoned...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
wdhn.com
The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
wdhn.com
Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
wdhn.com
Cold air rushing into the area tonight!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There’s a Freeze Warning in play tonight with lows expected to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Make sure to cover or bring in the fragile plants, and keep those pets inside!. Make sure to bundle up before heading out Friday morning!...
wtvy.com
Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.
wtvy.com
Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling of the Peanut Festival parade shooting last weekend when they met on Tuesday. “I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
wdhn.com
Multi-million dollar solar project coming to Headland
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County Commission approved a 20-year tax abatement for a solar project owned by the Chicago-based renewable energy company — Hecate Energy. “We’re excited about this project coming certainly this new renewable energy is going to be an asset to our community,” Rhonda Harrison said.
wtvy.com
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming was announced as one of nine nominees for 2023′s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal award. Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee. She will now go through a judging committee review during the winter, where three finalists will be selected to host a site visit of judges.
Andalusia Star News
Communities set to host annual Christmas parades
Four Covington County communities are gearing up for the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades on the first three days of December. The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the city of Andalusia’s Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” For more information email laura@andalusiachamber.com, maggie@andalusiachamber.com, or call 334-222-2030.
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for...
wdhn.com
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Commission swearing-in ceremony
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — At the Geneva County Commission meeting, a swearing-in ceremony took place for two elected officials who were unopposed in last week’s election. Geneva County District One Commissioner Weston Spivey and District Three Commissioner Bart Wilks were each sworn in for second, four-year terms by Probate Judge and Commission Chairman Toby Seay.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth’s population is growing. More families means more students in the classrooms. The increase in students has led Houston County Schools to make a big change. Starting next school year, which grade levels will be at Rehobeth schools will look a bit different. At...
wdhn.com
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
