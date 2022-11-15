Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard’s return
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 with Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Paul George and Marcus Morris had 16 points each and Ivica Zubac tied his career high with 18 rebounds to complete the comeback. Leonard finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. Leonard had missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points and Jaden Ivey added 18.
Boston knocks off New Orleans, runs win streak to nine
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both had double-doubles as the Boston Celtics won their ninth consecutive game, beating the host
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second […]
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night.
Rested Luka Doncic notches 33 as Mavericks bury Nuggets
Luka Doncic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his return to the lineup, Christian Wood had 28
After 10-point first quarter, Pacers overtake Rockets
Tyrese Haliburton scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame an early offensive slog to defeat the host Houston Rockets
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with his third assist and then the tying goal in a span of less than three minutes. But then Seider answered 2:23 later when he took a pass from David Perron and beat James Reimer for his first goal of the season. The Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak.
Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. Garrett says a snow game would be fun, but it will be better to not be “slipping and sliding” around the field as he tries to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It’s been a dramatic change over the past 24 hours for the Browns, who won’t have to deal with the Bills’ high-octane offense, fueled-up crowd or freezing weather. Instead, they’ll be warm and toasty inside Ford Field, the Lions’ home stadium.
