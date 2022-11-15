ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard’s return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 with Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Paul George and Marcus Morris had 16 points each and Ivica Zubac tied his career high with 18 rebounds to complete the comeback. Leonard finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. Leonard had missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points and Jaden Ivey added 18.
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second […]
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with his third assist and then the tying goal in a span of less than three minutes. But then Seider answered 2:23 later when he took a pass from David Perron and beat James Reimer for his first goal of the season. The Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak.
Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. Garrett says a snow game would be fun, but it will be better to not be “slipping and sliding” around the field as he tries to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It’s been a dramatic change over the past 24 hours for the Browns, who won’t have to deal with the Bills’ high-octane offense, fueled-up crowd or freezing weather. Instead, they’ll be warm and toasty inside Ford Field, the Lions’ home stadium.
