FOXBOROUGH – Confidence is announcing your college commitment on a stage next to Snoop Dogg. Jack Jones always had that kind of swagger. It’s the kind of self-belief you can’t fake. It was seen when he was 18, seated next to a rap legend. Jones was the next big thing to come out of Long Beach, California. He knew it and Snoop knew it. That’s why he made his college decision in a video with a local icon.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO