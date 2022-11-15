Read full article on original website
Related
Free Thursday Night Football stream: How to watch Titans vs. Packers at Lambeau Field
There’s a pretty decent Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime this week. Mike Vrabel’s Titans will travel to Green Bay, where the tundra at Lambeau Field may finally be frozen as kickoff temperatures will be in the 20s. Coming off an upset of the Cowboys, the 4-6 Packers are actually 3-point favorites over a 6-3 Titans team.
Jets QB Zach Wilson has snarky exchange with reporter when asked about last Patriots loss
A little over two weeks after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson had a snarky exchange with a reporter when discussing his reaction afterwards. When asked Wilson about his “pretty emotional” response coming off the field last month, the second-year quarterback said “I still believe...
Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)
The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
Patriots reportedly lose this veteran running back for the rest of the NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots are going to add more running back depth this season, it won’t come from their own roster. Although there was early hope that the team could get veteran Ty Montgomery back for the stretch run, it appears that’s no longer the case.
Julian Edelman has to get a Jets tattoo if Patriots lose to New York on Sunday
There’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Sure, there are huge playoff implications for both sides. But for some, the stakes are higher, like former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. If the Patriots lose Sunday to the Jets, Edelman will have to get a Jets tattoo.
Patriots get key defensive player back at practice ahead of Jets game
FOXBOROUGH – it appears that the Patriots are healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup with the New York Jets. On Friday, the team saw the return of Jonathan Jones. The Patriots starting cornerback missed Thursday’s session due to an illness. That marked the second player absent this week due to an ‘illness’ designation. DeMarcus Mitchell missed two practices on Monday and Wednesday before returning Thursday.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
Key Patriots defender ruled out vs. Jets, team will likely need backup punter, too
Christian Barmore still isn’t ready to return this weekend. The Patriots defensive lineman practiced early in the week, but missed Friday’s session and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Jets. Barmore has been sidelined for over a month now with a knee injury that he sustained in Cleveland.
Patriots left standout rookie Jack Jones off the NFL Pro Bowl ballot
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL Pro Bowl voting has begun. If you’re a Patriots fan and looking to send your favorite player to the All-Star event in Las Vegas, you have your pick of 29 different players on the Patriots roster. If you’re looking to send one of the...
Jets C.J. Mosley reveals how he called out Patriots offensive plays
FOXBOROUGH – Prior to the bye week, several Patriots offensive players were surprised following their win over the Indianapolis Colts. In the post-game locker room, talk was about how linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out Patriots offensive plays. Later that week, Bill Belichick admitted that happened with Leonard and...
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’
Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Patriots injury report may have revealed why Jake Bailey’s struggling
FOXBOROUGH – It’s fair to wonder what’s going on with Patriots punter Jake Bailey. The All-Pro, who signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension this summer, hasn’t had a great 2022 season. Bailey ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per punt (42.1) and net yards per...
Ex-NFL QB shows Patriots offensive woes aren’t on Mac Jones with terrific breakdown
There’s been plenty of blame aimed at Mac Jones when it comes to the Patriots offensive struggles this season. When NFL veterans watch tape of the Patriots offense, however, they disagree with the premise that the issues in Foxborough are due to the quarterback play. Speaking on ESPN’s NFL...
Source: Commanders discipline players for drinking on plane
The Commanders disciplined a handful of players for violating a league rule about drinking on a team plane, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Patriots missing one LB, show unexpected offensive line setup to start practice
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing one linebacker on a gnarly afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. DaMarcus Mitchell wasn’t present for the media portion of practice in freezing mist, while everybody else on the roster was accounted for. It’s the second straight practice the core special teamer has missed, and according to a source, Mitchell is dealing with an illness.
Meet Patriots rookie Jack Jones, the most confident cornerback in the NFL
FOXBOROUGH – Confidence is announcing your college commitment on a stage next to Snoop Dogg. Jack Jones always had that kind of swagger. It’s the kind of self-belief you can’t fake. It was seen when he was 18, seated next to a rap legend. Jones was the next big thing to come out of Long Beach, California. He knew it and Snoop knew it. That’s why he made his college decision in a video with a local icon.
Drew Bledsoe: Patriots had horrendous reason for blocking Reggie White 1-on-1 in Super Bowl 31
Reggie White was one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. The 13-time Pro Bowler remains second on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 198, and was voted Defensive Player of the Year twice; he was as dominant as defensive ends come. As such, Drew Bledsoe was...
Patriots put Christian Barmore on IR, standout DT will miss 4 more games
Christian Barmore’s injury news went from bad to worse on Friday afternoon. Surprisingly ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Patriots later placed the standout defensive lineman on injured reserve per ESPN, meaning he’ll miss at least four more games. Barmore has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against the Browns in October. He was present on Wednesday and Thursday, listed as a limited participant, but may have suffered a setback.
NFL coach charged with DUI in Tennessee hours after his team’s win in Green Bay
Early Friday morning, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with speeding as well as driving under the influence -- just hours after his team’s win over the Green Bay Packers, according to police records obtained by Titans Insiders’ Terry McCormick. Downing was with the...
Corey Davis injury: Jets WR still not practicing, could return vs. Patriots Week 11
Corey Davis missed the New York Jets’ first matchup against the New England Patriots. He might return in time for the second. On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the team’s top veteran receiver is not back at practice yet as he deals with a knee injury. However, Saleh did say Davis “has a chance” to play Sunday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0