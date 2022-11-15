ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots get key defensive player back at practice ahead of Jets game

FOXBOROUGH – it appears that the Patriots are healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup with the New York Jets. On Friday, the team saw the return of Jonathan Jones. The Patriots starting cornerback missed Thursday’s session due to an illness. That marked the second player absent this week due to an ‘illness’ designation. DeMarcus Mitchell missed two practices on Monday and Wednesday before returning Thursday.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’

Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Patriots missing one LB, show unexpected offensive line setup to start practice

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing one linebacker on a gnarly afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. DaMarcus Mitchell wasn’t present for the media portion of practice in freezing mist, while everybody else on the roster was accounted for. It’s the second straight practice the core special teamer has missed, and according to a source, Mitchell is dealing with an illness.
Meet Patriots rookie Jack Jones, the most confident cornerback in the NFL

FOXBOROUGH – Confidence is announcing your college commitment on a stage next to Snoop Dogg. Jack Jones always had that kind of swagger. It’s the kind of self-belief you can’t fake. It was seen when he was 18, seated next to a rap legend. Jones was the next big thing to come out of Long Beach, California. He knew it and Snoop knew it. That’s why he made his college decision in a video with a local icon.
Patriots put Christian Barmore on IR, standout DT will miss 4 more games

Christian Barmore’s injury news went from bad to worse on Friday afternoon. Surprisingly ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets, the Patriots later placed the standout defensive lineman on injured reserve per ESPN, meaning he’ll miss at least four more games. Barmore has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury against the Browns in October. He was present on Wednesday and Thursday, listed as a limited participant, but may have suffered a setback.
