More than 50% of the world’s river network is made of temporary or intermittent rivers: those which, during a certain time of the year, mainly summer, present dry riverbeds or some isolated ponds. These rivers show high variability, both spatially and temporally, which makes it impossible for the same tools used to gauge the state of health of permanent rivers to be applied to them. A study led by researchers of the University of Barcelona, recently published in the journal Ecological Indicators , has identified new potential biological indicators —organisms such as insects and other water invertebrates— that will be used to assess the human impact on the quality of the waters in these rivers, which are home to a very important fraction of both terrestrial and water biodiversity.

6 DAYS AGO