Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
The surprising discovery of a 460-kilometer-long river beneath the Antarctic ice sheet may accelerate ice melting as the planet warms, according to a new study published in Nature Geoscience today (Oct .27). While the discovery gives us a new perspective on how a changing Antarctic can affect the planet, it...
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
Phys.org
Gliding treefrogs, mini-males and burrowing frogs in trees: Why Melanesia is the world's tropical island frog hotspot
A chocolate treefrog that looks like a Freddo. Burrowing frogs which live in trees. Long-nosed frogs named after Pinocchio. Frogs which go straight from egg to froglet without stopping at tadpole. And large treefrogs which can glide from tree to tree. All these and many more are found only in...
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Phys.org
Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment
The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Ant Colony on Earth
It is estimated that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on planet Earth, outnumbering humans around 2.5 million to one. These 20 quadrillion ants divide themselves into colonies. The average colony ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 ants and is often confined to small spaces. But there is one ant colony, the largest on Earth, that spans more than 3,700 miles. It has an estimated 307 million ants in it. This massive colony is known as the Argentine Ant Supercolony.
Phys.org
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
What new mining projects could mean for Alaskan salmon
Underwater view of coho salmon (oncorhynchus kisutch) swimming in river, Juneau, Alaska, USA. Getty ImagesActive, proposed, and exploratory projects in Alaska and British Columbia may affect key salmon watersheds.
ancientpages.com
Evolution Of Tree Roots Led To Ancient Mass Extinctions – Geologists Say
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The evolution of tree roots may have triggered a series of mass extinctions that rocked the Earth’s oceans during the Devonian Period over 300 million years ago, according to a study led by scientists at IUPUI, along with colleagues in the United Kingdom. Evidence...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Phys.org
Global changes in wetlands help clarify the decline of shorebirds
Over a half of all shorebird populations—sandpipers, plovers, avocets, oystercatchers, among others—are currently declining, according to scientific publications and reports of several Environmental NGOs, such as BirdLife International. The decline of shorebirds is a global phenomenon for which the causes are not yet fully understood. A team of...
ancientpages.com
There Is A Problem With The Footprints Claimed As Evidence Of Ice Age Humans In North America – Scientists Say
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The wide expanse of an ancient lakebed in New Mexico holds the preserved footprints of life that roamed millennia ago. Giant sloths and mammoths left their mark, and alongside them, signs of our human ancestors. Research published in September 2021 claimed that these footprints are "definitive evidence of human occupation of North America" during the last ice age, dating back to between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.
Phys.org
New information on the abilities of tardigrades: Researchers also find a new species in Finland
Tardigrades are tiny (0.5–1 mm) eight-legged animals famous for being among the toughest organisms on the planet. However, we still know very little about their behavior and ecology, particularly in Finnish ecosystems. Researchers from the Department of Biological and Environmental Science at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, have recently described a new species and reported a new incredible survival skill in another one of these mighty creatures.
vinlove.net
The areca garden is picturesque, earning thousands of dollars from the old farmer in the West
In six gardens, Mr. Tan planted 1,200 areca roots in straight vertical rows. Every morning, the clusters of areca flowers bloom, giving off a fragrant aroma. Every 10 days, the old farmer harvests once and sells for a lot of money. Six years ago, when he noticed that the price...
myscience.org
New approach to assess the health status of intermittent rivers
More than 50% of the world’s river network is made of temporary or intermittent rivers: those which, during a certain time of the year, mainly summer, present dry riverbeds or some isolated ponds. These rivers show high variability, both spatially and temporally, which makes it impossible for the same tools used to gauge the state of health of permanent rivers to be applied to them. A study led by researchers of the University of Barcelona, recently published in the journal Ecological Indicators , has identified new potential biological indicators —organisms such as insects and other water invertebrates— that will be used to assess the human impact on the quality of the waters in these rivers, which are home to a very important fraction of both terrestrial and water biodiversity.
earth.com
Eastern red bats do well in managed forests
The loss of forests is not good news for bats. Clearance and harvesting of trees threaten the habitat of many bat species that make their homes in forests. Although policy makers understand the importance to biodiversity of in-tact forest habitats, it is unlikely that timber harvesting will ever stop. Humans need wood and so most forest areas will undoubtedly end up being managed for various human needs, including tree growth and removal, hunting and recreation.
You can still have an 'oasis' in the desert while saving water
Removing all high-water-use plants is not the panacea in times of rising temperatures and droughts across the southwest, according to a new study.
a-z-animals.com
Broomsedge vs. Little Bluestem
Identifying grasses is a notoriously difficult task, even for trained botanists and horticulturalists. Many appear very similar despite having very different needs and being from very different families. Broomsedge and Little Bluestem are a perfect example of two grasses native to the same areas and with fairly similar appearances. However, there are several very important differences between broomsedge and little bluestem that you should know about.
